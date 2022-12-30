The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch leaked images spark release date rumors

A recent leak of a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED has surfaced online. The leak comes courtesy of a user who posted pictures of a custom Switch OLED themed after the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Ever since Nintendo first showcased the game, fans were clamoring to get a concrete release date. The Japanese publishing giant was initially very coy about releasing any information regarding the title ahead of time. Eventually, they did reveal the date during a Nintendo Direct event held on September 13, 2022.

Let's take a look at the leaked information and what it implies about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED images leaked online

Nintendo is known for releasing consoles themed around their flagship first-party titles right around the game's release. The most recent ones include the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and even Monster Hunter Rise themed Nintendo Switch consoles.

With the recent leaks, it seems Nintendo will be continuing the tradition of releasing custom themed consoles with the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The leak comes courtesy of Chinese forum Tieba, where a user named Kysen posted multiple images of a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED.

The user posted several images showcasing the Joy-Cons, the Nintendo Switch dock as well as the Switch OLED console itself, with everything being themed around the upcoming The Legend of Zelda game. The left and right Joy-Cons are painted golden with the game's motif etched on them in green,and the dock also the has the game's motif in golden.

While the images posted by the user seem legitimate and in-line with most Nintendo Switch special edition consoles, their authenticity can only be verified once Nintendo themselves officially announce the Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED.

It is also not a confirmation or hint towards a potential early release of the game, since Nintendo rarely does so. Moreover, it is especially unlikely to happen with a flagship title like the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced way back in 2019, even before the game had an official title (and was known only as "Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild").

Since then, Nintendo has been drip-feeding fans information regarding the game's development and potential release. While it did suffer one major delay, the publisher officially announced the title's name as well as a confirmed release date during the Nintendo Direct event held on September 13, 2022.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is without a shadow of a doubt the most hotly anticipated game of 2023. The sequel to Game of the Year 2017 and Nintendo's flagship title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is scheduled to come out in early 2023.

With how well The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was received among fans and newcomers alike, the sequel was bound to generate enormous hype surrounding it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to release on May 21, 2023. While there is no official announcement from Nintendo (as of writing this article), the custom-themed Switch OLED should also be released alongside the game.

