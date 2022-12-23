Nintendo Switch gamers have a lot to look forward to in 2023, with a slew of exciting titles announced for arrival. Despite the age and middling nature (hardware-wise) of the console, it has gained a huge following and is the best-selling Nintendo console of all time, amassing over 114 million units worldwide.

Nintendo continues to churn out quality games and set gameplay standards, and much is yet to be seen from the console in its twilight years.

This guide will list five such Nintendo Switch games that players can look forward to in 2023, in no particular order.

Note: This article lists only five of the several Switch games announced for 2023 and is a subjective list.

From Tears of The Kingdom to Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch owners can expect a riveting 2023

Spread out over the confirmed release window of 2023, players can all but wait in excitement as the best of Nintendo aims to make their debut.

5) Fire Emblem Engage

The upcoming tactical role-playing game is the latest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise and is scheduled for an international release on January 20, 2023.

Developed by Intelligent Systems, it is rumored to feature gameplay similar to previous entries with the addition of the Emblem Ring. The accessory allows units to fight alongside protagonists from previous entries, such as Marth.

4) Persona 3 Portable

The abridged version of the fourth main entry in the Persona franchise, Persona 3 Portable is based on the PlayStation Portable port of the same name.

The remaster of the Portable version is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Like modern Persona titles, the game merges high school shenanigans with various story quests. Persona 3 can be said to have laid the foundation for future games and is an enjoyable experience despite its age.

3) Pikmin 4

Much is yet unknown about the upcoming real-time strategy game from Nintendo.

This fourth major installment of the Pikmin is a direct sequel to Pikmin 3 and will be released in 2023. No further story or gameplay details have been announced as of now.

2) Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

This platformer video game was originally released for the Wii in 2011 and features the titular protagonist Kirby as he travels across the world, absorbing powers from enemies he swallows.

The Deluxe version is a remake of sorts and has been announced for a February 24, 2023, release worldwide.

1) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The hotly anticipated sequel to 2017’s much-acclaimed Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom will directly follow its predecessor's plot.

Promising improved gameplay and spectacle, Link will return once more to capture the hearts of gamers on May 12, 2023.

