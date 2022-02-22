How to quickly earn Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation title, so it also includes one of the most essential survival items in its gameplay: money. The Animal Crossing franchise has its own currency in the titles, known as Bells.

These Bells can be used to purchase many useful items in the game, so players naturally want to obtain as many of them as possible.

Here's how one can obtain a lot of Bells in New Horizons in a short period of time.

Methods to quickly earn maximum Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Sell items that players no longer need

Most New Horizons players are guilty of hoarding lots of unnecessary items in their in-game inventory. Players can earn a lot of Bells from these items if they sell them to Timmy and Tommy Nook at Nook's Cranny instead of hoarding them for later use.

If required, they can always buy it back from the Nooklings. However, selling unnecessary items is an easy way to earn a significant number of Bells in the game quickly.

2) Sell rare items

There are several rare fish, bugs, and other critters that players can get their hands on in their New Horizons island. They can either donate these items to Blathers at the Museum, or sell them at Nook's Cranny.

Now, while it is advisable to donate the first of every item to the Museum, rare items can be very expensive to sell.

So if players are in desperate need for Bells or get their hands on duplicate rare items, they can sell them at Nook's Cranny.

3) Sell turnips

Players can invest in the Stalk Market in New Horizons. Every Monday, Daisy Mae arrives with turnips on every player's island, and sells them as many turnips as they wish to buy.

After this, players have one week's time to resell these turnips for a higher price to earn a profit from them. They can either check with the Nooklings on their own island, or sell these turnips on some other player's island where the rate for sale is higher. Although this method is not very reliable, players can earn lots of Bells from it if they get lucky.

4) Plant money trees

This is the swiftest way in which players can earn Bells in New Horizons. All they have to do is find a spot and plant 10,000 Bells in the hole that they dig.

Within a few days, they will spot a money tree in this location, where they can get several bags worth of Bells. This process can be repeated as many times as they want, and is a very certain way of earning Bells in the game.

There are many such methods to earn more in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the aforementioned methods are some of the quickest ways in which players can earn Bells.

