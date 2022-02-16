How to become a millionaire in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to do a bunch of different things on their islands. However, much like real life, players must spend money to do most of these exciting activities. The Animal Crossing franchise has its own in-game currency called Bells, which players need to make any purchases within the game.

Naturally, players are always on the lookout for different methods using which they can earn more and more Bells in the game. Here are a few simple methods players can use to become millionaires in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Simple methods to become a millionaire in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Since Bells are so important in New Horizons, Nintendo has provided several options to earn as many Bells as they want in the game.

1) Sell rare items at the Nook's Cranny

Trade is a very important aspect of New Horizons. Players can sell any item that they find to Timmy and Tommy Nook at Nook's Cranny. Naturally, if the item is very rare, the Nooklings will be willing to pay a good price for it.

Therefore, by selling them rare fossils, critters, and other items, players can earn a good amount of Bells in New Horizons.

2) Plant money trees

This feature works on the idea of money growing on trees. Additionally, this is one of the most popular methods to earn Bells in the game, since it is so easy to do.

All players have to do is dig a hole and plant 10,000 Bells there. In a few days, they can come back to check and see a tree in the spot, with money bags hanging from it. This method can yield players about 30,000 Bells in each attempt.

3) Stalk Market (Turnip Market)

The Stalk Market, or the Turnip Market in New Horizons is yet another popular method of earning Bells in the game. However, players must remember that since this method is essentially a gamble, there is a chance they could lose money as well.

Players can buy turnips from Daisy Mae when she visits their island every Monday, and then attempt to sell them for a profit to the Nooklings. However, much like the stock market in real life, turnip prices keep fluctuating every day, so players must note when they should invest in turnips to ensure maximum profits.

Earning Bells in New Horizons can be quite a task, but if players know exactly what to do, they can become millionaires in the game within no time.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi