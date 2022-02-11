How to predict turnip prices in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Stalk Market is a vital part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can make lots of Bells by trading in the Stalk Market or the Turnip Market by buying and selling turnips in the game.

However, much like the real stock market, turnip prices keep fluctuating in the Stalk Market in New Horizons. So, a common question that arises is how players can predict Stalk Market prices to gain maximum profit from their turnips.

Here's how players can try to predict Stalk Market prices for the upcoming week in New Horizons.

Predicting Stalk Market prices in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Every Sunday in New Horizons, a traveling villager named Daisy Mae shows up on players' islands to sell turnips. She sells turnips at varying prices each week, and it is up to the player to decide how many turnips they want to buy. Once bought, players must aim to sell these turnips again before Sunday arrives.

They can sell it to Timmy and Tommy Nook at Nook's Cranny, who will inform players of the selling price of turnips every day. The aim is to sell the turnips for a higher price than the buying price to earn a profit.

Now, players must keep in mind that they cannot store the turnips for over a week since they will get spoiled and render them useless. Therefore, even if they incur a loss, players must sell off their turnips before Daisy Mae arrives the following Sunday.

There are a few ways players can predict if turnips would be a good investment that week. For instance, if Daisy Mae sells the turnips for less than 100 Bells, players should invest more in them since the selling price is almost always over 100 Bells. Furthermore, players can even travel to other New Horizons players' islands to sell turnips if the price is higher.

Several prediction software allows Animal Crossing players to gauge an idea of turnip prices the following week.

Also Read Article Continues below

At the end of the day, luck plays a huge factor in deciding whether players will gain a profit or incur a loss while investing in turnips in New Horizons. However, there are a few ways players can try to avoid losses in the Stalk Market.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar