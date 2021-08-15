Money tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- How to plant, reward, relocating and more 

For those who feel money doesn't grow on trees, they haven't played Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet.

Money trees are a sure-shot way of making bells in the game. Bells serve as the title's in-game currency and enable players to upgrade their islands to get the anticipated 5-star rating.

Money trees in Animal Crossing look like any other regular tree, but they're trees that grow bells. Growing a money tree is pretty easy, and the return is pretty great. It is important to note that a tree drops bells only once, implying that the players have to repeat the activity again the next day.

How to plant a money tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players need to find a glowing spot on their islands. At least one glowing spot will spawn on the island once a day. It might take a little while to spot it but the return outweighs the effort that players put in.

Bells can be planted on a glowing spot that appears everyday (Image via Nintendo)

Animal Crossing players will be able to dig the spot using a shovel upon locating it. The initial investment yields 1,000 bells.

However, each tree gives a different return depending on the amount of bells that are planted. For instance, if players choose to plant 2,000 bells, the return will be bags of 2,000 bells each. Sadly, planting more than 10,000 bells doesn't guarantee more than 30,000 bells.

Once players are done planting the bells, they need to wait for a few days to shake the trees with bags of bells.

Relocating a money tree

There's a good chance that players might want to relocate the money tree they planted. Luckily, Nintendo has made it possible for players to relocate the sapling without losing the bells they planted.

More the number of bells planted, heftier the return (Image via Nintendo)

The players just need to dig the sapling and plant it wherever they want. Doing this wont affect returns players are entitled to for their initial investment.

Things to keep in mind

The money tree only gets the players three bags of bells before turning to a regular tree in Animal Crossing.

Each tree gets the exact amount of bells that the players deposit while planting it. It's best to have over 10,000 bells in your inventory before planting a money tree. A glowing spot remains on the island throughout the day, so players can spend the day earning bells to plant if they don't have enough.

