5 most expensive items you can sell in Animal Crossing New Horizons as of 2022

Trade is an important part of an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player's life in the game. Players get to craft various items within the game using DIY recipes which they can then sell at Nook's Cranny. Now, while these items can be sold for various prices, there are a handful of items that can be sold for very high prices.

Naturally, players will be more inclined to craft and sell these items at Nook's Cranny on their islands. Here are the most expensive items that Animal Crossing players can sell on their New Horizons islands.

Most expensive items players can sell in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5) Iron Shelf

An Iron Shelf is an item that players have to craft in New Horizons using DIY recipes.

Players can obtain the DIY recipe for this item from villagers with a sisterly personality in the game. After crafting it, a player can then sell the Iron Shelf, which will yield them 10,500 Bells when sold.

4) Shell Arch

While the Shell Arch might not be the easiest item to craft in New Horizons, it certainly offers a sizable reward for players who manage to craft and sell it.

Players can collect the DIY recipe for the Shell Arch from bottled messages as well as villagers with lazy personalities. Crafting the Shell Arch is quite a tedious task since it involves various components that players will have to search for thoroughly. However, upon sale, it can yield a player 12,360 Bells.

3) Iron Frame

Although the Iron Frame does not require too much effort or resources to build, it is one of the highest selling items in New Horizons. Players can earn 15,000 Bells upon selling the Iron Frame to Timmy and Tommy Nook.

Ginny 💙💜💖 @jesiennaaa #acnh my mans wanted an iron frame so i crafted one. this little nit put it in his tent. what u gonna do bench press it?? #AnimalCrossing my mans wanted an iron frame so i crafted one. this little nit put it in his tent. what u gonna do bench press it?? #AnimalCrossing #acnh https://t.co/oWKMxutvIy

The DIY recipe for an Iron Frame in New Horizons can be obtained from villagers like Bam, Goose, and Dom. Furthermore, the item can also be customized into three color variations of red, gray, or black.

2) Street Piano

The Street Piano is quite an exquisite piece of furniture that Animal Crossing players can craft. They can obtain the recipe for the same from Sisterly villagers like Phoebe, Katt, and Plucky.

Once crafted, the Street Piano can be sold to Timmy and Tommy Nook for the whopping price of 26,775 Bells.

1) Trophy Case

The Trophy Case is the most expensive item that players can sell in New Horizons, not taking into account items that require hybrid flowers or rare items to craft.

Cantrip Candles @CantripCandles



(Mostly just showing off my trophy case.)

#ACNH Slytherin prep school vibes.(Mostly just showing off my trophy case.) Slytherin prep school vibes.(Mostly just showing off my trophy case.) #ACNH https://t.co/KIh0ynRdQg

The recipe for the Trophy Case can be obtained from jock villagers in New Horizons, and the item can then be sold for an incredible 33,630 Bells to the Nooklings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a wide variety of items that players can trade in the game, but these are the most expensive items that players can sell at Nook's Cranny.

Edited by Atul S