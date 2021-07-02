Flower guide for Animal Crossing: All you need to know

Flowers can make or break an Animal Crossing island. They're beautiful and add a lot of color to a bland island. No landscape (in real life) is complete without a field of flowers or a flower bed, and that sentiment is true for Animal Crossing islands as well. Flowers will always be a great but simple addition to an island that Animal Crossing players should utilize.

Getting flowers and getting certain colors isn't always the easiest thing to do, though. There are ways of purchasing flowers and breeding them to get the ones players want.

Flowers in Animal Crossing

Some flowers are naturally grown on the island. If this is the case, these flowers can be purchased at any time from Nook's Cranny. If they're not, the process is a little bit more difficult and involves a friend. For example, if a player's friend's island has tulips, then their Nook's Cranny will sell them. Players can visit the island and go to that Nook's Cranny and buy them there. Friends can also mail the seeds to players. They can also be delivered by hand but mailing them doesn't require the friend to leave their island.

Once purchased or planted on an Animal Crossing island, flowers can be of certain colors. This is achieved through breeding. Simply growing two flowers of a certain color together will produce a different color. This is only true of the same flowers in Animal Crossing. For example, a lily and a tulip cannot breed, but two lilies can. Here is the formula for each type of flower and the colors available in Animal Crossing.

These are only some of my flowers that are just around, i have hybrid making spots too #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ZiIOvGXAZ9 — MannyKat8x 💜⚪️♣️❕ (@MannyK_Rambles) June 27, 2021

Tulips

Red and red produce black tulips.

Red and yellow breed to orange.

Red and white make pink.

Two orange tulips will grow purple tulips.

Tulips. Image via Shacknews

Lilies

Red and red lilies will breed and grow black lilies.

Yellow and red lilies will produce orange.

Red and white lilies will grow pink lilies.

Cosmos

Yellow and red produce orange.

White and red make pink.

Two orange cosmos will grow black ones.

Mums

White and red make pink.

White and white makes purple.

Red and yellow will make a hybrid yellow.

Two hybrid yellows make hybrid purple.

Two hybrid purples make green.

Windflowers

Orange and red produce pink.

White and white will result in blue windflowers.

Pink and blue will make hybrid red.

Two hybrid reds grow hybrid purple.

Roses

Red and white will produce pink roses.

Purple and red will grow a hybrid pink.

Hybrid pink and yellow will create a hybrid red.

Hybrid red and hybrid red will grow hybrid blue.

Black roses that are watered with a gold watering will grow gold roses.

Roses. Image via Distractify

Hyacinths

Red and white hyacinths will breed and produce pink hyacinths.

White and white will result in blue.

Red and yellow produce orange.

Two orange hyacinths grow to be purple.

Pansies

White and white makes blue.

Yellow and red make orange.

Red and blue makes hybrid red.

Two hybrid reds make hybrid purple.

