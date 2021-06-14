Animal Crossing: Scariest islands in the game

Animal Crossing is known as a game meant for all ages. It's not even rated E10+. Some might even say it is aimed towards a younger audience, citing the whimsical nature of the game. It's also a little bit cutesy in terms of animation, but that's certainly not stopping older players from enjoying the game. Still, most creations in the game are totally kid-friendly. Not all of them, though.

Animal Crossing allows its players the freedom and creativity to build whatever they want. This can range from scenes in The Office to the entire Wizarding World of Harry Potter themed islands. Not all of the islands that fall in between those are going to be kid-friendly. Some islands are just plain scary.

Oh now im thinking of buying a new switch and making a Animal Crossing Horror island theme

SOMEBODY STOP ME https://t.co/DnQq9x4oyV — Mayor 🏢Sour_Lux🏢 (@sour_lux) May 30, 2021

Scariest islands in Animal Crossing

One such island is this horror island from YouTuber "No One." No One says the island is still a work in progress but is inspired by the Victorian Era. As scary as it is, No One says they want to push the horror even further. They've clearly worked hard on making this island quite scary.

A terrifying island on Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube

The first thing players who visit this island will see is the creepy villager in a wheelchair. Players can follow the trail of bloody footsteps from him and find all kinds of horrors waiting for them, including blood flowing into a manhole.

Blood trailing into a manhole cover. Image via YouTube

The island even has what appears to be a battlefield with bloody helmets placed throughout it. There are creepy gargoyles, skulls with glowing red eyes and blood all throughout every path players take on this island. There are even notes written in blood on the paths.

While not all islands are this scary, some of them are, which has some players worried about the age demographics for players. Children are at risk of visiting these islands, and even some adults may find certain things disturbing. The game is rated E for Everyone, but the freedom allows players to drive things in a different direction.

Someone made a fair point that kids could stumble across bloody/horror islands and rightfully want to report it, which then ruins the fun for everyone that wants to see a horror island. I’m hoping they add random islands in the future with a filter feature like the custom designs — weeeeeeeee (@knopeless) July 31, 2020

Kids should be aware of the islands they are visiting, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons currently has no filter for that.

Edited by Gautham Balaji