Lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything we know so far

Lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are often dubbed as relaxed, doofus, or food-loving due to these striking features being at the core of their personality. These villagers are some of the most interesting characters in the game and are a favorite choice when it comes to deciding the island roster.

There are a total of 74 lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and all of them share the common personality traits with their own personal unique features. Ranging from the way they react to other villagers to the time they wake up and sleep, here is everything you need to know about lazy villagers.

Lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Personality

Lazy villagers, just like their name, have a calm and relaxed personality. They love nature, and eating food comes in at a close second in their list of favorites. Naturally, whenever players meet a lazy villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they will either be snacking about, roaming around the island, or being a couch potato in their homes.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, lazy villagers go to sleep at 11 PM and wake up at 8 AM.

Relationship with other Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers

Lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are easygoing and naive, making them easy to befriend. These villagers are generally close and hospitable to other villagers as well as players. This makes them gel extremely well with other lazy, peppy, cranky, and normal villagers.

Lazy villagers are also extremely confident about their lifestyle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons which is why they don't tolerate jock villagers due to their active lifestyle. Moreover, they also have frequent conflicts with snooty villagers since the latter constantly brings them down for their lifestyle and diet.

Hobbies

Apart from the core traits that make up their personality, there are a few things that lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons love to do.

Lazy villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons telling a story (Image via Reddit)

These villagers love making up stories. From the tales about stuffed animals inside the basement of Tom Nook's store to dreams about the villager, lazy villagers have an interesting story for every occasion.

Since lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are close to nature, they love fishing, bug catching, fossil digging, planting flowers, and having good fashion. Therefore, they can often walk up to the player and ask them to catch a bug or dig up a fossil depending on their mood.

Also read: Was Animal Crossing: New Horizons just a pandemic pastime?

Edited by Ashish Yadav