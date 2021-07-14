Simon in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - House, personality, and more

A playful villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons always keeps the neighborhood lively. This is exactly the role Simon the lazy monkey plays around the island. The K.K. Ska cover model has the play hobby and is certainly a celebrity around the island.

Simon in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a brown-colored monkey with orange hands and feet, and the end of his tail is also orange colored. His muzzle is white, with the area around his eyes and ears being red and blue respectively.

Players can celebate Simon the lazy monkey's birthday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on January 19th, and he wishes he could be a movie director and live in a banana bungalow.

Simon's personality and house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons have one of the most interesting personality types. Simon, being one of them, is also easy to get along with, since he has a laidback attitude. Apart from his girlfriend Ketchup, his other two loves are food and relaxation.

I’m happy to announce that Ketchup is my girlfriend 🥺🥺🥺 #ACNH pic.twitter.com/iGbtL1jLuF — Simon from Animal Crossing (@Simon_ACNH) August 23, 2020

Simon gets along well with almost all other Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers. However, he certainly lives to annoy Jock and Snooty villagers, since they are active and don't approve of the lazy lifestyle.

Except these two, the lazy monkey from Animal Crossing: New Horizons loves to talk about food, comics, and superheroes with other lazy villagers and also gets along well with normal, peppy, smug and sisterly villagers.

House

Simon might wish for a banana bungalow, but his actual house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't as fancy. It has a normal exterior with a red door at the front.

Simon in his Animal Crossing: New Horizons house (Image via GameChannelz)

The interior of Simon's house is also not as impressive as that of many other villagers in the game. He has tried to replicate his jungle lifestyle inside his house with starry walls, a sandy floor, and a bonfire in the middle of the room.

Simon's house looks more like a camping spot than a house, but he stays happy in his humble abode.

