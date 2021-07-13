Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch all the July rare bugs, fish and deep-sea creatures

We're halfway through the month of July and there are still many things left to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One of them is certainly catching all the rare bugs and deep-sea creatures that have arrived this month.

Several bugs and deep-sea creatures arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and catching them is extremely rewarding. Some of these are very rare and sell for upwards of 10,000 bells.

Given their high price, catching these rare critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an extremely tough task. Either their spawn rates are low, or they are very timid, giving players only a few opportunities to catch them. However, a quick guide can certainly help players ensure they don't miss a single chance to catch these rare July bugs and deep-sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to catch rare July bugs and deep-sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Rare July bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

All the new rare July bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons spawn on trees and can easily be caught using a bug net if players are careful enough. The bugs that sell for and above 10,000 bells are Scarab Beetle, Giant Stag, Golden Stag, Giraffe Stag, and Horned Hercules.

Golden Stag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via King Ryrex)

All these rare July bugs belong to the beetle species in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Scarab Beetle and Giant Stag spawn on any tree between 11 PM - 8 AM while the other three bugs only spawn on Palm trees between 5 PM - 8 AM.

Approaching these rare bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the hardest part. Players should have their net ready even before they start walking. Next, they should hold A and walk forward a few steps at a time. Finally, once the bug is in the catching range of the net, players can release A and catch it.

Rare July fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Two new rare fish arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the month of July. The Napoleonfish and the Blue Marlin sell for 10,000 bells and have a huge-sized shadow. While the Napoleonfish spawn in the sea, players will have to head to their pier to catch the Blue Marlin.

Napoleonfish Animal Crossing New Horizons appearance (Image via GeoBlox JF)

Catching the Blue Marlin is easier as compared to the Napoleonfish as the former is available throughout the day where as the latter only shows up between 4 AM - 9 PM.

Edited by Gautham Balaji