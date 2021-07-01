Napoleonfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch this rare fish in the game?

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the rarest fish is the Napoleonfish. Players can catch this fish during July and August, but it comes with a hefty price tag, making it even more beneficial for players. Unfortunately, catching this sea fish can often be tricky. Therefore a detailed guide surrounding it would help players catch it easily.

Precision fishing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires a massive amount of skill. Nintendo Switch players need to keep track of the time, the location, and the size of the shadows to determine whether the fish they spot is the exact one they want to catch.

Napoleonfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can fetch big bucks

Firstly, it is important to know when and where players can catch this rare fish. Players also cannot spend forever searching for it. The fish appears in the seas during a small daily window. Players should be ready with their fishing poles at the dock during these hours.

The napoleonfish appears in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July and August in the Northern Hemisphere. This means that players can catch them starting today if they wish to.

The fish is found in the sea between 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily. Naturally, a 17-hour window is way too long. But sometimes, players can get lucky right at the start, while some players might have to wait throughout the given window to catch the rare fish.

For convenience, players can use this window to decorate their islands while occasionally going out to the sea to check whether they can spot the fish.

How does the Napoleonfish look like?

This fish is large and blue with various physical features to set it apart from the rest of the critters. It has a humped head and small green eyes that give off an eyelash-like appearance.

Regarding the shadow of one of the biggest ocean-going fishes, given its massive size, the shadow it projects in the sea is also huge. It can appear in sizes close to 70 inches or 177 cms.

How much does the napoleonfish fetch?

The rare fish sells for 10,000 bells. Players can head to the Nooks Cranny to sell their haul. Luckily, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fishing tournament coincides with this fish becoming rampantly available. If players sell Napoleonfish to C.J., the host of the fishing tourney, they can earn 15,000 bells.

