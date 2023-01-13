How to get Golden Tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players various tools to farm for resources. Slingshots, axes, nets, shovels, and other tools break after a certain amount of use. To counter this, players can use golden tools. Golden tools are upgraded versions of these tools that do break but are more durable than their normal counterparts.

To get the golden variant of normal tools, players will have to satisfy certain conditions associated with each of them. The golden tools in the game include: Axe, Fishing Rod, Net, Shovel, Slingshot, and Watering Can. Players will need to use the normal versions of these tools extensively throughout the game before receiving a DIY recipe for a golden variant of each of them.

Golden Axe, Golden Net, and other golden tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Tools play an important role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and are integral to minute-to-minute gameplay. The standard versions of these tools break easily, while the golden variants last longer. It is thus lucrative to have them in your inventory. However, completing the requirements to earn the golden version of these tools can take weeks.

Golden Axe can be crafted after breaking 100 axes. To break an axe, you can keep playing the game naturally by chopping down trees that eventually break an axe after roughly 20 or so uses. Another way is to keep hitting rocks after digging holes around them so that you don't keep rolling backward after hitting a rock. Once you break 100 axes, a DIY recipe will pop up, indicating your feat.

Golden Slingshot can be achieved by shooting down 300 balloons. After popping 300 floating balloons, a golden balloon will appear in the sky, and you will have to shoot it down to get the DIY recipe for a golden slingshot. If you wish to fasten this grind, the Bunny Day event in April is an ideal time since more balloons spawn during the event.

Golden Shovel can be crafted after you have successfully helped Gulliver 30 times. Gulliver is a seagull who appears on the beach and requests you to help him repair his Nook Phone. You will need to find communicator parts to do that. These parts can be found along the beach itself.

Getting a golden shovel has taken some players 30 weeks without using the time travel technique. Gulliver will appear approximately after 10 days on the beach, but this number is not concrete.

Golden Watering Can is rewarded when you achieve a five-star island rating. This can be done by decorating your island and constructing every building possible in the game. Once you do, Isabelle surveys the island and sends you the Golden Watering Can recipe on your Nook Phone.

Golden Net can be crafted after catching all 80 bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To achieve this, however, there is no need to donate every one of them to the museum. Simply catching them with normal Bug Net counts. Upon completion, you will receive the Golden Net recipe by mail.

Golden Fishing Rod can be acquired after catching every fish in the game. There are 80 fish types, and some of them are seasonal. Getting the Golden Fishing Rod recipe will take a long time since some fish are available during specific months and times of the day. The same conditions apply to fish, so it isn't necessary to donate them.

Crafting each of the above golden tools will require a Gold Nugget. Gold Nuggets are a rare commodity in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so accumulating them also requires playing the game naturally at a leisurely pace. Gold Nuggets pop out while breaking down rocks. There is a slight chance of Gold Nuggets popping out of broken rocks along with gaining Iron Nuggets.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has many activities for players to engage with. This makes the game layered, and getting resources doesn't seem like a chore to the fans. On paper, it may appear that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is filled with checklists and requirements, but its natural progression never hampers the player's experience.

