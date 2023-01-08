Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about living the way you want. It is a life-simulation title, after all. So players have the freedom to decide how they spend their time in-game. The title allows gamers to decorate their homes, catch up with NPC neighbors, go for a swim, capture bugs, and plant trees.

When it comes to gardening endeavors, players will need an arsenal of tools to aid them, including an axe. Let's take a look at how to craft the most basic variant of this item: The Flimsy Axe.

Here is all you need to craft Flimsy Axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crafting is one of the most substantial new features introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can acquire different recipes to create a variety of handy items using resources from the overworld, like rocks, sticks, and so on. Here is what the Flimsy Axe is made of:

Five tree branches

One stone

To craft it, you will need a recipe or formula that can be obtained from Tom Nook in the Resident Services tent in the early hours. You need to offer him some type of animal, like a butterfly or fish. Hand over the appropriate specimen, and he'll send some DIY recipes to your NookPhone, including one for the Flimsy Axe. Alternatively, the formula can be purchased from Nook's Cranny for 280 Bells, but that might be a bad use of in-game currency since the other way is so easy.

Be sure to gather the required materials from the outdoors. Tree branches can be obtained by shaking trees a couple of times, while stones are acquired by hitting rocks. Once the necessary resources have been collected, head to the Workbench next to Tom Nook inside the tent to craft the Flimsy Axe. Select the Craft It option to receive the tool.

The Flimsy Axe is most useful for obtaining wood. That said, it is not strong enough to chop it down. Players can expect the item to last for about 40 hits when cutting down trees. It can be used on other things as well, like rocks, which tend to spit out Bells. However, it'll break soon after. As such, it is only used until players get their hands on something better.

Once gamers have unlocked the axe via story progression, the Flimsy version will be available for sale in Nook's Cranny for 800 Bells — a pretty steep price for a poor tool, all things considered. As an alternative, Wilbur on Mystery Islands will sell the item for 100 Nook Miles, a unique currency granted after completing challenges and tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What better axe types are available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Thankfully, the Flimsy Axe can be upgraded. Here's what it can be transformed into:

Stone Axe (needs 1x Flimsy Axe and 3x stone)

Traditional Axe (1x Flimsy Axe, 3x wood, and 1x iron nugget).

Most players use the second one as it lasts 100 hits and can cut down trees in three. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch platform.

