How to craft a DIY workbench in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to craft various items throughout their gameplay experience. However, they generally always need a workbench to prepare these items. Naturally, players wonder where they can get a workbench in New Horizons.

While players can always find a workbench available for them to use at Resident Services, it is more convenient to have workbenches available in different places throughout the island.

Therefore, it is helpful to learn how to craft DIY workbenches in the game. Here's how players can build DIY workbenches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to craft a DIY workbench in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Workbenches are one of the most essential items in New Horizons since they are necessary for players to craft different items. Naturally, players would always like to have a workbench available to use whenever required. Thankfully, DIY workbenches in New Horizons are not very difficult to craft.

There are two types of workbenches that players can craft in New Horizons: the Simple DIY workbench and the Mini DIY workbench later on.

DIY Workbench in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via r/AnimalCrossing/Reddit)

Both recipes require specific items to be crafted, which are listed below.

Simple DIY Workbench:

5 Hardwood

1 Iron Nugget

Mini DIY Workbench:

3 Wood

3 Hardwood

3 Softwood

2 Iron Nuggets

Once players have crafted the DIY workbenches, they can go ahead and craft as many items as they would like on those benches. Players can build a workbench to carry around with them or even place workbenches in convenient spots on their islands.

However, players must keep in mind that they must have DIY recipes for the items they are trying to craft on the workbench for them to craft the items successfully.

Workbenches are a handy item in New Horizons, which is why players like to know how they can craft one whenever required, even though they always have a workbench at Resident Services at their disposal.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar