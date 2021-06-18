Animal Crossing: 5 ways to get more DIY recipes in New Horizons

While Animal Crossing players can purchase items from stores or NPCs, crafting is a huge part of the game. Each player's Nookphone has an app for DIY recipes. This will show the player everything they can craft with the materials available. This can often be useful, as some items are better suited to being crafted rather than just being sold for bells.

Crafting can begin once Tom Nook invites the player to his first free workshop. The workbench inside Resident Services will allow players to craft and eventually have their own workbench for use outside of resident services. However, players need DIY crafting recipes to craft items. Here's 5 ways to get more.

5 ways to acquire DIY recipes in Animal Crossing

5. Find specific items

Not all DIY recipes are given on a card. Some can be learned by simply finding certain items. Digging up Manila Clams will let players learn how to make fish bait. Fishing up trash, while frustrating, will let players learn how to make tire toys, tire stacks, recycled boots and recycled can thumb pianos. Eventually, they will learn to craft trash bags and garbage heap walls and ceilings.

Catching trash in Animal Crossing. Image via Animal Crossing Wiki

4. Getting stung by insects

Getting stung by insects is never fun. However, if players want to learn how to craft medicines, they can talk to villagers after being stung, and they will learn how to for any future stings.

Getting stung by a wasp in Animal Crossing. Image via Newsweek

3. Balloon presents

If Animal Crossing players shoot down balloon presents that float in from the coast every so often, they will likely hold a DIY recipe. These aren't guaranteed, but they do have a good chance to contain a recipe.

Animal Crossing balloon present. Image via Nintendo Life

2. Message bottles

Message bottles will often float ashore on the players' islands. The bottles can be found by simply wandering around the island and looking along the shore. These bottles will always contain a DIY recipe.

1. Crafting villagers

The villagers on an island will often be crafting their own items. If a player can catch them doing this, then talking to them will prompt them to share the recipe for whatever they are crafting. This is a good way to get DIY recipes for things players see villagers crafting and want to add to their island.

