4 things most Animal Crossing: New Horizon players miss out on

It has been two years since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons back in March 2020, and the game has an unfaltering fanbase with new members joining every day. The game offers a wide selection of activities for players to indulge in throughout the day, which adds to the charm of the same.

However, there are several things that Nintendo has allowed players to do in New Horizons that many players are still unaware of. Here are a few of the things that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players may have missed out on doing so far.

Things Animal Crossing: New Horizons players may have missed out on doing in the game so far

1) Dancing in the water

Swimming was not an option for players when New Horizons was first released. However, the feature was added to the game later on and players now have access to a wide variety of sea creatures, bugs, and fish in the sea.

However, many players are unaware of the fact that they can also dance and perform various other activities in the water as well. In fact, they can also make use of various emotes except for the 'Sit down' emote.

2) Players can relocate trees

Planting greenery is one of the most important parts of playing New Horizons, since players can acquire a lot of important items from these trees. However, trees sometimes grow at locations that are not visually pleasing for players. Naturally, this might ruin the look of the island.

However, many players are unaware of the fact that they can uproot trees from the base and relocate them to a spot that they like. Eating fruit gives them this power, so once players are sufficiently powered up with fruit, they can uproot trees and relocate them.

3) Players can use the same workbench as another villager

New Horizons often requires players to craft different items in the game, for which players must use a workbench to craft the items upon. However, this task can be made more fun simply by getting a villager to accompany the player while they do it.

Players are often unaware of the fact that they can craft their own DIY items alongside any other villager using the workbench. This also makes the activity a lot more fun.

4) Players can delay getting stung by wasps

Often, New Horizons players will get stung by wasps or bees while trying to obtain treasure from trees. While the swelling can go away after they obtain recipes for medicine from any nearby villager, players can also delay the process of getting stung.

Making use of emotes can delay the wasp from stinging the player. However, players must keep in mind that this will not help them avoid getting stung; it will simply delay the process slightly.

These are some of the most common things that Nintendo allows players to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players may have been unaware of.

