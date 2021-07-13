How to make a DIY Wooden Bookshelf in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have the opportunity to pump their creative juices as they get to craft quite a few items in the game.

Most of these are usually items of utility, serving some purpose or the other. However, there are some which only act as decorative items in the game, whether it is for inside the player's island home or outside.

Most of these items are fairly easy to craft, only requiring a few items. Usually, all that is needed to craft an item in Animal Crossing is the DIY recipe for the item and two or three materials that will not be too difficult to curate.

DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nook's Treasures)

One such decorative item in Animal Crossing is the wooden bookshelf, and it is all the hype right now. Here's how players can craft their very own wooden bookshelf in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Crafting a wooden bookshelf in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A wooden bookshelf is easily one of the classiest items players can decorate their house with, whether in Animal Crossing or in real life.

A player decorates their Animal Crossing island home with wooden bookshelves (Image via Reddit)

First and foremost, the player will need to acquire the DIY recipe for a wooden bookshelf. This recipe can be acquired from any lazy villager or through Bottled Messages.

The DIY recipe will ask players to curate 10 units of wood and 5 books to make a wooden bookshelf. Once the player has acquired everything that is needed, they can head over to a DIY workbench and craft the bookshelf. If they do not have a workbench in their home, they can simply use the one near Nook's Corner.

There are four variants of wooden bookshelves that players can craft - light brown, brown, dark brown, and white. While most players like to use the wooden bookshelf as an item within their house, it is not impossible to make one for outdoors as well.

Currently, there are no other known uses for wooden bookshelves apart from their decorative purpose. However, if players no longer have any use for them, they can sell the bookshelf they crafted at Nook's Corner for 1925 Bells.

