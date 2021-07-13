Animal Crossing: New Horizons July update surprises- Return of Brewster, seasonal items, player reactions, and more 

A recent lack of updates might've upset even the most ardent followers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the excitement around what could happen next is still the talk of the town in the community.

Also read: How often do shooting stars happen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The next update should arrive later this month and will incorporate the Fireworks event, apart from which it will also add other seasonal events and their corresponding items for the month of August.

The Fireworks event is one of the most popular events in Animal Crossing (Image via Animal Crossing world)

However, the update, like the other updates that came previously, might just be a small announcement to inform players of upcoming events and may not include the major update that Animal Crossing players have been waiting for.

Summer update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The first Fireworks event will take place on August 1st so it's safe to assume that Nintendo will have to get the game updated before then.

What changes Nintendo makes to the Fireworks event remains to be seen. It was a massive success last year and remains one of the most popular events in the game.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - When does Leif come?

Sadly, this might not be the big update that fans have been waiting for. Players have been requesting an update that adds Brewster and Kapp'n to the game. Even though dataminers have found evidence of the former being programmed into the game, it seems that players will have to wait a while longer to see Kapp'n again.

Will Brewster and the Roost arrive in Animal Crossing? (Image via The Metro)

Nook's Cranny is perhaps one of the most popular locations in the game and players assume that it will get an update. New items might make their way to the store, including seasonal and other limited time items.

Also read: 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret features Nintendo is hiding

There is a lot of content in the game that is restricted for villagers, implying that there is no way players can access it. This includes an array of reactions that we might see villagers using but aren't available to players.

Nintendo might add reactions that have been restricted for villagers (Image via imore)

The next couple of months should see players being allowed to use these reactions in the game as well. It's possible that Nintendo might be rolling them out gradually to keep the spark alive.

Edited by siddharth0471s