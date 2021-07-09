The one and only sloth in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Leif is a gardening enthusiast who ensures players can keep their islands lush and green. Players constantly look forward to him arriving on their island so they can buy items from his garden shop.

Unfortunately, unlike various permanent shops, Leif comes to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons island randomly and players still barely know about his arrival. Naturally, knowing the gardener sloth's schedule would ensure they don't miss his arrival.

Looking to buy flowers, shrubs, or bushes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Leif is the go-to guy once players have updated their game to version 1.2 that arrived after the Nature Day update, back in 2020

Who is Leif in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? When does Leif come?

Leif appears at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Plaza and sells flowers and bush seeds. He also buys Clump Weed from players at twice the price.

Leif sets up shop in front of Resident Services and players do not need to upgrade it for the sloth to arrive.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players have a chance at encountering Leif between 5 AM and 10 PM. They have a guaranteed shot at meeting him in the week when Nature Day arrives.

He also shows up in October around Halloween to sell pumpkins.

Leif opens up shop in front of Resident Services once every two weeks, except on Sundays to make room for K.K. Slider's concert.

Players can keep an eye out for this time duration if they want the rare selection of flowers, bushes, and shrubs that aren't available in the Nook's Cranny.

The sloth offers a variety of such plants that help beautify the player's Animal Crossing: New Horizons island that they would otherwise only get through trading or visiting mystery islands.

Naturally, missing his arrival would be a major loss for many.

