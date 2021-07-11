4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret features Nintendo is hiding 

Even though Animal Crossing: New Horizons enables players to create a world of their own, there are features that players can't access but are available in the game.

Much like its predecessors, New Horizons has many features that might be visible on Animal Crossing island but aren't accessible.

Sadly, the reasons for this exclusion remain shrouded in mystery. It is possible that some of these were introduced to the game but were later removed as the devs found their inclusion to be redundant.

On the flip side, there is a huge possibility that they might make their way to the game as part of future updates.

The following section will shed more light on the Animal Crossing features that Nintendo has chosen to conceal from players.

Hidden Animal Crossing features

Rugs outside homes

This one is rather frustrating for Animal Crossing players. New Horizons is all about decorating your island in the best possible way. However, having rugs outdoors is only possible on modded islands.

It isn't possible to place rugs outdoors in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Having rugs outside will enable players to enhance their creative juices as most of the rugs are either too big or aren't suitable to be placed inside homes.

Interestingly, this is a feature that's just hidden from most players. It's not like it's not available in the game, just a feature that Nintendo has kept inaccessible for reasons still unknown.

Trading bugs and fish

Excluding this feature definitely makes a lot of sense. However, it's another thing that's possible but not accessible.

Players can drop bugs and fish like other items on the ground, and they appear inside their little containers.

Critters appearing in containers will make it possible for villagers to pick them up (Image via GoNintendo)

Animal Crossing makes it possible for players to display bugs and fish in their critterpedia but the critters appearing in containers implies that other villagers can pick them up.

This way, players will be able to trade critters, making it easier to complete their critterpedia, defeating the entire purpose of seasonal bugs and fish.

Reactions

Even though Animal Crossing players have access to a set of reactions they can use, an array of them remains inaccessible.

Players can unlock more reactions as they progress into the game (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Players will be able to spot villagers on their islands using these, which look extremely adorable. But there's no way players can get their hands on them at the moment.

Items restricted for villagers

Players might be able to spot villagers carrying things like coffee mugs and popsicles in their hands while roaming around the island. It looks charming as they can be seen taking little sips and bites, alluding to the amount of attention Nintendo has paid to the smallest detail.

Villagers can be seen walking around with popsicles during summer months (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Sadly, this feature, too, is not available to players. Animal Crossing players have access to a range of items, but the ones available for the villagers in the game undoubtedly make us pretty jealous.

Edited by Srijan Sen