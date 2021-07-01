Top 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions players can't use 

Reactions are perhaps the only way through which Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters connect with each other. It is a feature that was available in previous entries of the franchise too and has trickled down to New Horizons.

Also read: A list of all bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July

Players will be able to unlock more reactions as they progress into the game. However, there is a list of reactions players can spot on their islands but can't use.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Everything you need to know about paintings in New Horizons

The subsequent section will throw more light on some of these. It is possible that Nintendo might add them in the future. But with how things have been lately, it seems like players will have to wait a while for an update that will incorporate these into the game.

Reactions Animal Crossing players can't access

Talking reaction

Even though fans can spot villagers trying to converse on their islands, the reaction isn't available for the players.

Animal Crossing players don't have access to the talking reaction (Image via Crossing channel)

Sadly, players just nod their heads and conversation bubbles spring up. But that's about it. As for the other villagers on the island, the talking reaction is pretty adorable and looks very organic.

Also read: Top 5 Animal Crossing: New Leaf features we need in New Horizons

It seems like they're deep in conversation and are trying to understand one another.

Outrage

While this was available in New Leaf, Nintendo removed it from New Horizons. They probably wanted the title to radiate a cute and easy going attitude, but the outrage reaction is rather adorable too.

Animal Crossing players can express their dismay via the outrage reaction (Image via Crossing channel)

It just reiterates that players aren't always on the same page with other characters. Interestingly, villagers do project their anger via this reaction if they don't agree with other villagers or if their personalities clash. Sadly, this is another reaction that is unavailable for Animal Crossing players.

Shrunk funk shuffle

The best for the last. This is perhaps one of the most popular reactions/emotes that has ever made its way to the game. Again, it was introduced in New Leaf and as expected, became a fan favorite in no time.

Shrunk funk shuffle is probably one of the most popular reactions in the game (Image via Crossing channel)

However, it tops the list of reactions that players want to see in the game. Dr. Shrunk is a character with whom Animal Crossing players associate this reaction. He is currently missing from the game but it is possible that Nintendo might reintroduce him to the franchise in subsequent updates, as villagers can be spotted talking about the infamous doctor on several occasions.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons July update roundup: Seasonal events, fauna changes, and more

Edited by Nikhil Vinod