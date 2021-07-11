Bob in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about this lazy cat

Villagers in Animal Crossing have many unique traits, but they are divided into eight different personality types: cranky, snooty, lazy, normal, sisterly, jock, peppy, and smug. These personality types make these characters very interesting to interact with. It is generally advised that players have at least one villager of each type on their Animal Crossing island.

Villagers in the game are usually always animals, such as sheep, dogs, and goats. Well, Animal Crossing has its very own lazy cat, but no, he's not Garfield. Meet Bob, the lazy cat, and here's everything you need to know about him.

All you need to know about Bob in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bob is a lazy cat villager in Animal Crossing. He is often considered to be the first villager in the franchise since he has appeared in every title in the series, right from Animal Crossing to New Horizons.

This speculation was later confirmed by the director of the Animal Crossing series, Hisashi Nogami. Bob celebrates his birthday on January 1st.

Bob in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via The Centurion Project)

Bob is a lavender cat who has dark purple patches on his body. He has droopy eyelids covering his black eyes, which goes well to show his lazy personality. He can almost always be seen with a slight smirk. Bob sports a Blossom tee, which makes him look super chill.

Like most other lazy villagers, Bob is straightforward to befriend. He propagates a very laidback lifestyle, where he mostly prioritizes food and relaxing over everything else.

As expected, this lifestyle does not quite agree with that of jock villagers and snooty villagers, so he does not really get along too well with them. However, he gets along just fine with every other personality type in the game. But sometimes, even Bob gets annoyed with other villagers in the game.

Bob is not exactly sweet all the time (Image via Reddit)

