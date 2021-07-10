Huck in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the frog villager

Smug villagers are extremely popular in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Given their likable personality and friendly nature that makes them go along with almost everyone in the game, they remain a fan favorite. This also includes Huck, the smug frog villager.

Huck had previously been a lazy frog in the first Animal Crossing game. However, since New Leaf and New Horizons, he has had a smug attitude which has only increased his popularity.

If Animal Crossing: New Horizons players decide for Huck to move to their island, a quick guide about his personality and details can help them treat him well and keep him happy.

Huck in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - House, personality, and more

Similar to all other smug villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he too is very polite, kind, gentleman-like and gets along with most villagers except the cranky and jock type.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager's birthday comes on July 9th, and he loves to wear green and yellow clothes that are cool and simple. Therefore, clothes of this variety make for a perfect gift if players want to please Huck and keep them for long on their islands.

Huck in Animal Crossing: New Horizons hyping up parties (Image via ChristinaBlenkie/YouTube)

Huck lives in an all-wood house, with the exterior of his house appearing to be made of wood logs. Moreover, the interior of the house also has wood flooring and walls with tree stump furniture.

The smug villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons also has a clay furnace inside his house with a shanty mat, a pond stone, a wood log table and a clock, among other furniture.

Huck's catchphrase is "hopper," and he tries to greet players by saying his favorite phrase. His lively presence around the island is always a pleasant experience, and he makes the Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience more fun.

