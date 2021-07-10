Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about fishing tournies

An exciting recurring event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fishing tournies that happen four times a year. C.J. shows up at the Resident Services plaza and hosts the tourney, where he buys certain fish for a bonus price during the tourney.

Since it is a limited-time event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players need to know all the details to get the most out of it. Apart from the lucrative offers on the fish, C.J. also provides various rewards and trophies.

Once they register for a fishing tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, all their villagers dress up in fishing gear and head out to fish along with the players. It truly sets the mood for the season.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch a Golden Stag, the most expensive bug in the game

Fishing tournies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Schedule, rewards, and more

Fishing tournies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on the second Saturday of January, April, July, and October in both hemispheres. For 2021, the remaining tournies will take place on July 10th and October 9th.

Players can submit their entries to C.J. between 9 AM and 6 PM and can play multiple times during a single day.

Entry fee for fishing tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The first entry of the day in Fishing tournies is free and doesn't require any fee. However, every subsequent entry into the tournament demands an entry fee of 500 bells.

[Event Info] Once you've had enough time to settle into your island life, we'll start holding events for island residents! Indeed, Fishing Tourneys will be held on the second Saturday of April, July, October, and January. On some islands, they may already be in full swing! pic.twitter.com/r1ZYKBhtlS — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) April 11, 2020

Once a round in the tourney starts, all fish previously seen around the island will be reset, so fish will only start appearing after a round has begun.

Fishing tourney rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can earn points catching fish during the fishing tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They can later redeem these points for fishing swag with C.J., with each swag item costing 10 points.

Fishing tourney rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Pinterest)

While the tourney entries are only open until 6 PM, C.J. sticks around until 8 PM to allow players to redeem their points in exchange for rewards.

C.J. offers a total of 13 different swag items that players can exchange for 10 points each.

Fish pochette Fish-print tee Fish doorplate Fresh cooler Tackle bag Fish print Fish wand Fish drying rack Fish rug Fish umbrella Fishing-rod stand Marine pop wall Anchor statue

Apart from these rewards, players can also redeem their points for trophies. They can get the bronze Animal Crossing: New Horizons fishing tourney trophy for getting 100 points. Gamers can also unlock silver and gold trophies at 200 and 300 points, respectively.

Also read - 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs arriving in July and how to catch them all

Edited by Ravi Iyer