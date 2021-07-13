How to catch an earth boring dung beetle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons island will be home to not only the player and their chosen villagers, but also a vast variety of bugs, flowers, plants, and trees. While many of them will have appeared in multiple titles in the Animal Crossing franchise, some will first appear in New Horizons itself. One such bug is the earth boring dung beetle.

The earth boring dung beetle is a kind of bug that first appeared in the Animal Crossing franchise in New Horizons. Here's everything a player needs to know about this bug and how they can catch it.

Earth boring dung beetle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The earth boring dung beetle is a kind of bug that is fairly common in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as it can be found all day long during the months that it is available in each hemisphere. In the Northern Hemisphere, players can catch this bug between July and September, and in the Southern Hemisphere, it is available between January and February.

Catching an earth boring dung beetle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a fairly easy task. Since the bug is of a bright pink shade, it contrasts against the color of the grass, making it rather easy to spot. Once a player has spotted an earth boring dung beetle, all they have to do is approach the bug with an outstretched net. Once close enough, the player must simply press A to catch the bug.

It is noteworthy, however, that if the earth boring dung beetle goes into water, players will not be able to catch them anymore, so they should proceed carefully.

There are two things that a player can do with an earth boring dung beetle after catching it. First, they can donate the bug to the museum. If the bug is rare, it will be up for display near the center of the museum.

On the other hand, they can choose to sell the bug they catch. A single earth boring dung beetle can be sold at Nook's Cranny for 300 Bells. However, if the player wants to earn some extra Bells, they can hold on to the bug till Flick arrives on the island and then sell it to him.

