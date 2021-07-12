Weather seed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - All you need to know

Weather can have a huge impact on gameplay in Animal Crossing. Weather can impact activities on an island, what critters will spawn, and so much more. Knowing the weather can make a difference in how a player plays the game and what they will do when online. Fortunately, there is a way to track the weather.

Just like in the real world, because Animal Crossing mirrors real life, there's New Horizons meteorology. No, there's no weather channel with meteorologists telling players and villagers the weather each morning. There is, however, an app that tracks the Animal Crossing weather.

Weather seed in Animal Crossing

Thanks to renowned Animal Crossing data miner Ninji, the community now has access to an app he developed that tracks the New Horizons weather. He's been able to predict the return of Redd, Celeste and many other island occurrences with accuracy.

The app is called MeteoNook, and it can be found here. It's currently in alpha, but it can be used by players to track the weather. It can help players know when it'll rain, when rainbows are coming, when they can see aurora borealis and what the weather will be like on a daily basis.

The app does require a fair amount of data to work properly. Much like the turnip calculator, it relies on previous and current data to track what's coming next. According to Ninji on the MeteoNook FAQ, a lot of data is necessary.

"There are over 2 billion possible weather seeds, but only one is correct for your island. MeteoNook goes through every single possibility, calculates the weather it would give, and checks it against the data you provide. If it doesn't make sense (e.g. you said you had rain at a given time, but the seed would make it sunny) then that possibility is ignored."

Players can input information in the "Overview" tab, and once they've found their island's seed, it can begin tracking and predicting the weather on the island. This is a fantastic tool to help players fight the randomness of the weather and its effects on the island. The app is also good for tracking other things, such as villager arrivals or the aurora borealis, but is mainly focused on weather.

