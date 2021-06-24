Animal Crossing: Best apps for New Horizons

Animal Crossing players have the unique ability to create whatever they want. The game's main feature is designing and creating an island. This opens up players to a world of possibilities.

This has led some players to bring the real world into the game. Making an island for a movie, another game, and more, are all things players have done. On the flip side, sometimes, the game makes its way into real life.

There are often apps that go with games. Many games, like Animal Crossing, have a lot of things to keep track of, and an app can make a big difference. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has 120 shrines and 700 Korok seeds to find, and an app was created to track completion. For Animal Crossing, several apps can be synced with a Nintendo account to make the game experience that much better.

Apps for Animal Crossing

Not including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (because it's a separate game entirely), there are still several apps that developers have created to enhance the gaming experience for New Horizons players. One such app is the daily checklist.

There's never been a more important time to establish daily routines, and the same can be said for your time in #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons with our daily checklist template. https://t.co/nQnxpvdC15



Design created by @CelesMeh pic.twitter.com/bmcD0Gj7mF — ACPocketNews (@ACPocketNews) April 3, 2020

There are so many things to do on Animal Crossing that sometimes, it can be difficult to keep track. This is also important for a game that operates on a real time schedule. This app lets players create and maintain a daily checklist so they don't forget to do something important. Another app that developers created to go with New Horizons is called Turnip Profit.

Turnip salesman Daisy-Mae. Image via DBLTAP

The best way to make bells is to work the stock market; rather, the stalk market. Buying turnips at low prices and selling them for high prices is a great way to make bells, and many players use this method. It can be tricky and it's never a guarantee what price they'll be set at. This app tracks and stores the information on how much they sell for to help players know when to buy and sell.

did some insider turnip trading with the boys in animal crossing and we are now multi-millionaires pic.twitter.com/Ovk1FhDSeS — yakkocmn (@yakkocmn) April 5, 2020

One of the best apps created for Animal Crossing has to be the Nookipedia. Animal Crossing is a vast franchise with so many characters, items and activities. It can be a bit overwhelming, and players will often seek out assistance from other places to help them understand and sort it all out. Nookipedia houses all the information players could want, including whether or not a painting is real or fake.

Nookipedia. Image via Facebook

What is the best app for New Horizons?

