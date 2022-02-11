How to find Gold Nuggets quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Gold Nuggets are one of the rarest items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They can be used for some DIY recipes and even be sold for some pretty high prices, making them quite valuable for players.

While gold nuggets are quite rare in New Horizons Islands, players will have better odds of finding them if they know exactly where to look.

In this article, we explain how players can stand a better chance of finding gold nuggets in New Horizons.

Obtaining gold nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons needs a bit of luck

Gold nuggets, like quite a few other resources in the game, can be obtained from rocks present all over the player's island. By striking large rocks with a stone axe, players can obtain clay, iron, and stones, but also have a small chance to obtain gold nuggets. However, they need to keep in mind that using tools such as a regular axe will yield better chances for a player to obtain gold nuggets in the game.

Apart from the rocks present on their own island, players can also try their hand at obtaining gold nuggets from other islands. To do this, players need to collect Nook Miles Tickets and fly out to other islands. Using higher quality tools and visiting as many islands as possible yields better chances for a player to obtain gold nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Spoopy Claire 🌿🌸🌼 @jadedxings @marshalslilb I thinking hitting the rocks with a stone ax gives u a better chance at getting gold nuggets. I just hit one and got it and it makes you feel inspired to think up the DIY 🤣 @marshalslilb I thinking hitting the rocks with a stone ax gives u a better chance at getting gold nuggets. I just hit one and got it and it makes you feel inspired to think up the DIY 🤣

Once obtained, players can sell these gold nuggets to Timmy and Tommy Nook at Nook's Cranny. They will be rewarded with 10,000 Bells, making it one of the highest-selling items in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since gold nuggets are some of the most lucrative and useful items that players can come across in New Horizons, it will always be something they will need more of, and using this method will help in that regard.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee