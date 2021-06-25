How to get clay in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to craft various things to progress in the game. To do so, they need to acquire certain items. While some of these need to be crafted, others can be acquired across the island. This can be challenging if players are not aware of how they can get a hold of these items.

One of the most commonly used substances for making DIY items is Clay. This article dives deep into how players can acquire clay in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Also Read: Who is Butch, and what is his role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Ways to get clay in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Normally, the rocks on a player's island can be used to obtain clay. However, it is a bit of a gamble, since striking a rock can yield you either iron nuggets, money, stone or clay.

However, if they want to increase their odds of obtaining clay for crafting items, players can travel to mystery islands. Mystery islands have a higher drop rate, so the chances of obtaining clay from mystery islands are a lot higher than the player's regular island. Further, mystery islands have three different kinds of rocks instead of the regular two on a player's island. This also increases a player's chances of getting clay on these islands. The only thing players need to note is that they have sufficient Nook Miles tickets stored.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Top 5 Stylish Hairstyles in New Horizons

Now, players need to strike the rocks using shovels or axes. A wise idea would be to dig up holes near the rock to ensure that the items don't fly too far away, making it tedious for players to collect them.

Digging holes near rocks to collect clay (Image via Polygon)

There is a third option for players to collect clay, but it is not very efficient. Players have sometimes been able to collect clay from Balloon Presents as well, but that is not very reliable.

Players can use clay to craft items like a brick oven, a brick fence and even an ocarina. In case they don't have any use for clay, they can even sell the items in exchange for Bells.

Also Read: Animal Crossing players are finding out that New Horizons has a bit of a dark side

Edited by Gautham Balaji