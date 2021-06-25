Who is Butch, and what is his role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

A key attraction in the Animal Crossing series is the wide variety of villagers available for players to interact with. As of now, New Horizons has almost 400 villagers with whom players can communicate. However, of these 400 villagers, they can only choose ten to come live with them on their island.

These villagers have different personality types. While players may expect that there will only be positive personality types in a game like Animal Crossing, that's not necessarily true. Quite a few villagers depict an irritable personality type within the game.

One such villager is Butch, the cranky dog.

Who is Butch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Butch is a dog villager in the game. While there was confusion regarding his breed, with many mistaking him for a German Shepherd, it's been established that he's a Rottweiler.

Butch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

He is a creamy-brown and ebony chocolate-colored dog. His paws are creamy-white with dark brown tips, which is a clear sign of him being from the Rottweiler breed.

His floppy ears are dark brown with caramel tips, similar to his tail. Butch's arms and legs are a mix of caramel and brown, just like his head, and his angular, pointy eyebrows depict his cranky personality. However, he also has a sly smile plastered on his face for the most part.

Also read: How to create the perfect catchphrase for your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

Butch's cranky personality can be attributed to his Rottweiler breed, often perceived as grumpy dogs due to them being guard dogs. However, he gets along well with other cranky personalities, as well as smug and snooty villagers.

He is friendly to other villagers who share the same interests as him, but he cannot stand peppy villagers. On that note, Butch often tries to encourage players to gossip about the latter.

Butch is not rude or cranky with players. Although he may seem so at first, he does not take too much time to warm up to them. Interestingly, Butch is the only cranky dog in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The caramel dog enjoys the usual hobbies and is often seen indulging in them for spiritual tranquility and relaxation.

Butch owns a modern themed house, where he can often be seen enjoying music by K. K. Slider. He has also previously appeared in Wild World, City Folk, and New Leaf, among others.

Also read: Animal Crossing: A complete guide to the Quaint Painting in New Horizons

Edited by Ravi Iyer