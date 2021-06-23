Who is Shep in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is his role

Animal Crossing has always featured characters who make the gameplay experience all the more fun for the players.

A diverse roster of characters who, with their varying personalities and outlook towards life, make the community experience of this life simulator rich and realistic, is possibly the biggest reason why the Animal Crossing franchise has been so successful throughout its 20 years of existence.

One such character is Shep, the smug yet adorable sheepdog from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, who, being true to his nature, can really be the player's best friend.

Shep is no doubt one of the most wholesome characters in the game, who gets along with almost every villager in the game, thanks to his personality. He first appeared in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and his catchphrase, "baaa man", possibly referees to his breed, a sheepdog. A scholar by nature, he flaunts a rather hippie hairstyle: lighter brown hair that covers his eyes.

Meet Shep, the smug sheepdog from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Being a smug villager, this dark brown dog has personality traits that characterize many other personality types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is the main reason why Shep gets along with almost every villager in the game.

In general, mug villagers are very polite, kind, and gentleman-like. Shep is also rather friendly and easy to get along with, although he does have the habit of rambling on and on about how cool he is, giving himself an ego boost. He seems to get along really well with lazy, normal, peppy, and even snooty villagers, although he might occasionally get into conflict with cranky ones.

A dog of simple taste, Shep can often be found chilling in his log cabin, featuring a log double bed, log decorative shelf, and minimal living space.

