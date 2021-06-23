Animal Crossing: Next big update to come out in the next couple of weeks for New Horizons?

Doug Bowser of Nintendo America announced Nintendo's plans for Animal Crossing: New Horizons just a few days back. He also revealed that many interesting activities are going to make their way to the title but fell short of providing a window for the same.

June is usually the busiest month for Animal Crossing, and with the month ending soon, fans wonder what's in store for them next.

The game is currently running on version 1.10.0a, which added the Wedding Season event to the title, which initially wasn't programmed for the game.

Naturally, the Wedding Season event was the last holiday event of the summer update.

These events will come out in the subsequent weeks (Image via Mayor Mori)

There is a huge possibility that mini seasonal events from last year will be added to the game sooner rather than later. These include the Tanabata Festival, the Cowboy Festival, and Marine Day.

Undoubtedly, these will add limited-time items to the game from last year but might also include items never seen before.

What's next for Animal Crossing

The next batch of seasonal events will take us into August, with the Fireworks event being the highlight.

Fireworks event occurs on every Sunday in August (Image via Myor Mori)

However, it is possible that Nintendo might roll out a more extensive update instead of just introducing new limited-time items.

The next update might run into Fall (Image via Mayor Mori)

This update might roll out new events for the rest of the summer and run into the fall, including the Great Festival and Moon Viewing Day.

All of the seasonal events from last year have returned this year, implying that Animal Crossing players will see a similar arrangement in subsequent months.

Rumors surfaced before E3 2021 that some of the franchise's beloved characters, who have been away for a while, will be returning soon, including Brewster and Kapp'n.

Coming back to the next update, the Wedding Season event ends on June 30th. Currently, there aren't any seasonal items or events programmed into the game, insinuating that the next update will come out in the next couple of weeks.

