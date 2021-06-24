Animal Crossing: A complete guide to the Quaint Painting in New Horizons

The Quaint Painting is a painting that is available in several of the Animal Crossing games. Debuting in Wild World, it is also seen in City Folk, New Leaf, and now New Horizons. It is definitely one of the more notable paintings in the game.

This painting is based on an actual piece done by famous Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer called The Milkmaid. No, the Quaint Painting isn't the original. Here's the complete guide on everything about the painting in Animal Crossing.

Quaint painting in Animal Crossing

It is important to note that in Animal Crossing, all paintings come from Redd. As of now, he is the only villager that sells art, so players have to deal with his shady business practices if they want to buy any of his items. In New Horizons, the Quaint Painting comes from Redd, so the risk of buying a forgery is very high. However, it's not always fake as some players have been able to purchase a real one. This player even got one on the first purchase from Redd.

There is a way to tell the difference, though. The real Quaint Painting has a tiny stream of water flowing out of the pot, whereas, the fake one has a noticeably larger stream. The rest of the details are mostly identical, however, this is one difference that players can notice easily. There's no real way to influence which painting Redd sells to players, so they'll just have to take a chance.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the painting can be unlocked after nine days in-game. Players can then go to the saving place and take a seat at the desk. Picking the study handbook option and completing the art collection lesson for one play coin will add 33 pieces of artwork and 22 forgeries to the player's collection. This is the quickest way to add art in-game and from then on it allows them to buy or sell art.

The Quaint Painting is a fan-favorite, so getting a fake is quite disappointing. One has to admit that the forgery here is still pretty cool, even though it is one of Redd's signature scams. Right now, there are no other art suppliers in Animal Crossing so dealing with him is a risk players will have to take.

