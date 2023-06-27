Is Aliens Dark Descent available on Nintendo Switch?

Aliens Dark Descent gives fans a new way to battle the Xenomorph threat. This brand-new RTS game from publisher Focus Entertainment is an exciting take on the horror aesthetic introduced in the Aliens series. Players must create a squad of Colonial Marines to investigate a Xenomorph infestation. Exploring the abandoned facilities on Planet Lethe is no easy task, thanks to the ever-present alien threat.

With its recent release on PC and consoles, the developers allow players across many demographics to partake in this adventure. But what about Nintendo Switch? The popular handheld platform is no stranger to the Aliens franchise, as seen with the Alien Isolation port. So, does this game get the same treatment?

Can Aliens Dark Descent be enjoyed on Nintendo Switch?

Focus Entertainment @Focus_entmt



Dive in a brand-new Alien storyline with strategic, real-time squad-based tactical action on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One & PC: #AliensDarkDescent is out now!Dive in a brand-new Alien storyline with strategic, real-time squad-based tactical action on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One & PC: bit.ly/3Jmrz2X #AliensDarkDescent is out now! Dive in a brand-new Alien storyline with strategic, real-time squad-based tactical action on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One & PC: bit.ly/3Jmrz2X https://t.co/ZMK5nFZPOI

Unfortunately, Aliens Dark Descent is not available on the hybrid Nintendo handheld. The game is only available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Nintendo fans are missing out on what many consider one of the greatest Alien games of the past decade. The publisher has not offered an explanation regarding the absence of a Nintendo Switch version for the title.

It is easy to come to the conclusion that Aliens Dark Descent is technically infeasible on the platform. It is, after all, an RTS (real-time strategy) game. The genre is known to be hardware intensive, especially on the CPU. The Unreal Engine 4 game also sees plenty of heated action at once with incoming Xenomorph hoards that adapt to the situation.

This is on top of some detailed environment work as well as minute attention to detail that adds to the atmosphere. But of course, the Nintendo Switch has surprised players in the past. For example, Batman Arkham Knight is headed to the system later this year as part of the Batman Arkham Trilogy.

Fans will continue to see more "impossible" ports in the future. As far as modern RTS games go, there are only a few options on the platform. Ancestors Legacy comes to mind, and so does the upcoming Pikmin 4. The genre could do with more representation in the future. As for Aliens Dark Descent, it remains unclear if the game will make it to Nintendo Switch in the future.

Publisher Focus Entertainment has supported the platform with many games. These include niche titles like SnowRunner, Vampyr, and Call of Cthulhu. There are also major names like A Plague Tale Requiem (a Cloud Version). As of now, the only Alien game on the system is Alien Isolation, a first-person horror game from developer Creative Assembly.

What is Aliens Dark Descent about?

Aliens Dark Descent requires you to command a squad to investigate a Xenomorph infestation on Planet Lethe. Up to four teammates in a party will need to stick together to navigate through dark mazes full of danger. This mission is not for the faint of heart, and death is certain. From the familiar alien threat to never-seen-before species, nowhere is safe.

As an RTS, assign tactics on the go, from keeping a lookout around corners to welding open doors. Set up traps and hunker down against incoming hordes and see it through. Manage resources, from healing to Stress levels, to ensure a successful extraction back to the spaceship.

With various skills to assign and the looming threat of permadeath, Aliens Dark Descent is a journey custom-tailored for longtime fans.

Aliens Dark Descent was released on June 20, 2023, by Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment.

Poll : 0 votes