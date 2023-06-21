Pikmin 4 gets new trailer at Nintendo Direct (June 2023): Gameplay, classic remasters, and more

After a brief new trailer earlier this month, Pikmin 4 has received a detailed overview video as well. This was revealed at the latest Nintendo Direct showcase. From the previous trailer, we know that Pikmin 4 is yet another space-faring journey. As a new member of the Rescue Corps, the protagonist must rendezvous with the missing team and Captain Olimar. This crashlands them onto a mysterious Earth-like planet where they must find all the missing personnel and repair the spaceship to return home. Thankfully, players are not alone on this journey.

This planet is home to plant-like creatures called Pikmin. With their help, overcome any and all obstacles that threaten the mission. But what is the gameplay like? Here's a rundown of everything Pikmin at the latest Nintendo Direct.

What is the gameplay like in Pikmin 4?

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Pre-order today: Calling all recruits! Traverse a big world from a pint-sized perspective and embark on Night Expeditions with the debuting Glow Pikmin when #Pikmin4 releases for Nintendo Switch on July 21.Pre-order today: ninten.do/6012gUITw Calling all recruits! Traverse a big world from a pint-sized perspective and embark on Night Expeditions with the debuting Glow Pikmin when #Pikmin4 releases for Nintendo Switch on July 21.Pre-order today: ninten.do/6012gUITw https://t.co/aOQQ1yzGuN

The core gameplay is unchanged from what fans have come to expect from the series. Players will harvest plant-like creatures called Pikmin and use a whistle to command them. Actions include follow, attack, and so on. Pikmin can be thrown at objects to interact with them. Each distinctly colored Pikmin has unique powers, and players must harness each effectively to progress.

In that sense, it is a full-fledged Real-Time Strategy (RTS) game, as players must manage hordes of Pikmin to complete objectives. Through Pikmin 4's journey, players will make a new friend named Oatchi. This cute dog alien is paramount to exploration and combat thanks to his unique set of abilities.

Not only can he help carry objects or smash through obstacles, but he also helps ferry players and their Pikmin army across deep pools of water. Exploring the planet's various zones is needed to track down missing crew members called Castaways.

John Kleckner @hejibits wasn't really interested in Pikmin 4, but you can go inside now...Little Guy Big House is one of my favorite video game subgenres wasn't really interested in Pikmin 4, but you can go inside now...Little Guy Big House is one of my favorite video game subgenres https://t.co/nL3PibIftx

This is done by hunting down treasures and taking them back to the spaceship to allow scanning and unlocking of new biomes. These range from cherry blossom playgrounds to a quaint house with scattered toys. However, those who wish to seek thrills have their bases covered too. Underground entrances dotted around the map lead to entirely new maps.

These underground areas in Pikmin 4 feature unique levels replete with distinct fauna and challenges not found elsewhere. As players track down more Castaways, they may encounter NPCs who kidnap the Castaway and force players into events called Dandori Battles. This mini-game sees players battle AI opponents in a race to score the most points, and winning is key to saving the Castaway.

On that note, there are more new mechanics to explore in Pikmin 4. This includes a base camp where players can teach Oatchi new tricks to strengthen him. Crafting is also factored in, as players can create items that help enhance exploration, including boots that make the protagonist run faster. These upgrades will be key during night expeditions, where things get more challenging.

PIKMIN 4‼️‼️‼️ @BoWs1rJr Why haven't I seen any glow pikmin fanart yet, yall are slacking Why haven't I seen any glow pikmin fanart yet, yall are slacking https://t.co/PUoGHzzLde

As nighttime falls, new Pikmin types called Glow Pikmin spawn. These green, almost ghostly variants help illuminate the darkness of the night. However, they also spawn from special mounds which produce Glow Sap. Unfortunately, this also tends to attract hostile wildlife, which becomes frenzied at night. As such, players must defend these mounds from aggressive attacks by alien monsters.

Revisit the classics on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



ninten.do/6012gU0Rg HD versions of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2, that originally released on Nintendo GameCube, are available today on #NintendoSwitch ! You can purchase each game separately or as a bundle at a discount. HD versions of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2, that originally released on Nintendo GameCube, are available today on #NintendoSwitch! You can purchase each game separately or as a bundle at a discount.ninten.do/6012gU0Rg https://t.co/7BouJ95hmc

Nintendo has confirmed that Pikmin 1 and 2, both of which are Nintendo GameCube classics, will arrive on the Switch. In fact, they are available right now to purchase via the eShop. Disappointingly, these are not high-end remasters like Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. They only seem to have received a bump in resolution and sharpness. Regardless, this is a great opportunity for newcomers to check out the series' origins. With this, all mainline Pikmin games are available on Nintendo Switch.

Pikmin 4 arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes