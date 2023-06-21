Super Mario RPG remake announced for Nintendo Switch

Super Mario RPG has always been a cherished favorite for Nintendo fans. The Japanese publisher recently subverted expectations by announcing a remake of the iconic Super NES RPG. Players will step back into the boots of Mario and party on a journey to reunite the scattered Seven Stars. Except for this time, modern 3D visuals liven the experience for a modern audience.

This should excite fans who have been wanting a remaster of the game for over two decades now. Here's all players need to know.

When does Super Mario RPG release on Nintendo Switch?

Players can look forward to diving into the magical world of Mario and friends later this year. The game is set to arrive on November 17, 2023. Super Mario RPG will also boast brand new visuals that align with modern renditions of the Mario IP. However, it retains the chunky character model aesthetic the original was known for.

On that note, it seems to be a faithful remake. The isometric camera angle and diorama-esque look are also accounted for. Expect to engage in tactical turn-based battles against various foes inspired by the original.

Players will control not just Mario but also other iconic names like Bowser and Peach in this familiar adventure. That's not to say there is nothing new to look forward to, however.

As depicted by the footage, the game seems to target a 60 FPS frame rate in both exploration and battle segments. This should allow for a smooth experience throughout the journey to save the land.

What is Super Mario RPG about?

Called Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, this fan-favorite game was developed by Square in 1996 and released exclusively for the Super NES. That is the same Square that later merged with Enix to form Square Enix of Final Fantasy fame. The game became an instant classic for two reasons:

It was the first major RPG spin-off as well as the first to take Mario into the turn-based realm

It was also a brand new direction for the series, one that stepped into a narrative-centric territory

Throughout the adventure, the party will encounter new characters as well. This includes the beloved Geno, a doll possessed by a star spirit. Together, they must collect all scattered Star Pieces and set everything right. This game also showcases longtime rivals Mario and Bowser teaming up to get the job done.

Relive the classic when it arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023.

