5 technically impressive Nintendo Switch third-party games that run at 60 FPS

The Nintendo Switch is essentially a portable console, despite its "hybrid platform" marketing. After all, all the main tech is inside the handheld unit.

Even with all the drawbacks that come with a handheld design, the system has proven itself capable of handling some of the biggest third-party games.

Games like Witcher 3 and DOOM Eternal feature complete renditions of the full console versions. Additionally, newer announcements like Hogwarts Legacy continue to surprise many.

Most of these ports understandably take a visual and/or performance hit to accommodate the higher-end requirements onto a portable device. However, some end up delighting fans by offering experiences on par with other versions, even with regard to performance.

So, here are five impressive Nintendo Switch third-party games that manage to run at 60 FPS.

5 best third-party Nintendo Switch games that run at 60 FPS

1) Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm's popular fighting game franchise has a long history with Nintendo consoles. However, over the years, releases have faltered, with the last Nintendo console entry being Mortal Kombat: Armageddon on Wii.

People were surprised to see the series back on Nintendo in 2019. Mortal Kombat 11 is the newest installment and saw a Nintendo Switch port despite many doubts about its technical feasibility.

Even more impressive is the fact that it wasn't just made possible by Shiver Entertainment, but it also targets 60 FPS on the Big N's portable. Image quality understandably takes a hit, but the sacrifice is worth the downgrade.

It is the latest portable entry in the series since Mortal Kombat 9 on PS Vita.

On a related note, Mortal Kombat 11 will be appearing in EVO 2022, one of the world's biggest competitive fighting game scenes.

2) Samurai Showdown

This 2019 fighter acts as a reboot for SNK's underrated series of the same name. Set in the Tenmei era of Japan in 1787, players control a variety of fighters arriving in the Land of the Rising Sun to vanquish a rising evil threat. The game has a focus on weapon play, so it's more systematic than others in its genre.

Samurai Showdown may not be a popular game, but it is beloved among the fighting game community. The PC version has fairly steep system requirements for a 2.5D fighter, so fans were wary of how the end result would pan out on Nintendo's little machine.

The Nintendo Switch port isn't borderline flawless like Mortal Kombat 11, but it manages to get the job done reasonably well.

3) Rogue Company

Rogue Company is one of the more overlooked multiplayer games released in the past few years.

Developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios, it is a third-person shooter with a covert tactical ops sci-fi setting. Players pick one of two dozen heroes called Rogues and engage in a variety of skirmishes. These include a 4v4 mode that focuses on teams hacking each other.

In a nutshell, Rogue Company is a combination of various genres and games, like battle royale and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The best part about the game is that it targets 60 FPS on all platforms - including Nintendo Switch - despite being an Unreal Engine 4 game.

The performance at worst hits the 50s, which is not bad, considering it also targets a dynamic 900p resolution when docked.

Rogue Company also has cross-play across all platforms, so players on any system can join gamers on other platforms.

4) Paladins

Another Hi-Rez game, and a very popular one at that, Paladins surprised fans when the Nintendo Switch rendition was announced. The fact that it would be 60 FPS on Switch made the deal even sweeter.

The fantasy-themed PvP FPS receives players to this day, particularly as a rival to Overwatch with similar unique heroes to pick from.

While Overwatch is a 30-FPS experience on the handheld, Paladins slides along at a buttery smooth 60, even in taxing scenarios. This is interesting, given the game's Unreal Engine 3 roots, which don't natively support the handheld.

The resolution can be fairly blurry, especially in portable mode with the heavily dialed back GPU clock speed, but the frame rate doesn't sway at all.

5) Dragon Ball FighterZ

Unreal Engine 4 games generally don't have the best results on Nintendo Switch. However, some have managed to surpass expectations. One of them is Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Acclaimed fighting game developer Arc System Works took the reins for this game and created one of the most cherished Dragon Ball games so far.

The game takes place during the events of the Dragon Ball Super series. Including the DLC, there are over 40 characters to pick from, including fan favorites like Frieza and Broly.

It aims for 60 FPS on the Big N's portable, but it seems to hit the dynamic 1080p target less reliably. Still, it is a great way for fans to enjoy the fast-paced action that the series is known for on the go.

