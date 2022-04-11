Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 teased to be flashback heavy issue, focusing on Gas vs. Bardock

The official Dragon Ball website recently released a news video in which Victory Uchida teases some information pertaining to the upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapter 83.

While not incredibly revealing, it does promise that the highly anticipated Gas versus Bardock flashback will be the focus of the chapter.

A sketch was displayed alongside Uchida during his news report, which seems to depict some of the Dragon Ball Super chapter 83 action. The promotion around Dragon Ball Super chapter 83 would indicate that is fairly momentous, although no spoilers are available as of this writing.

Follow along as this article speculates on the impact Dragon Ball Super chapter 83 could have on the closing moments of the Granolah the Survivor arc.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will finally showcase Gas vs. Bardock

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 confirmed info and speculation

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles #dbspoilers



Expect the chapter to be "flashback heavy."



Also, this could be the last time we see Bardock in Dragon Ball...

Your thoughts? Expect the chapter to be "flashback heavy."Also, this could be the last time we see Bardock in Dragon Ball...Your thoughts? #dbspoilersExpect the chapter to be "flashback heavy."Also, this could be the last time we see Bardock in Dragon Ball...Your thoughts? 👀 https://t.co/FgERRFIcJC

As aforementioned, Victory Uchida of the Dragon Ball website’s news section recently confirmed that Dragon Ball Super chapter 83 will feature Gas versus Bardock.

The fight has been highly anticipated ever since their conflict was first teased many chapters ago. Finally, it seems as if the wait is over for fans everywhere.

Alongside the announcement, a sketch of Gas versus Bardock was presented, which showed Gas hitting Bardock with one of his conjured maces. This is most likely one of the earlier panels of the issue, which are typically the ones officially teased in the weeks before the upcoming release.

One of the most speculated points is how Bardock will win against Gas. Obviously, he doesn’t kill him, considering his presence in the contemporary Super story. The most likely possibility is that Bardock temporarily knocks him out or restrains him, allowing himself, Monaito, and Granolah to escape.

Mr Ashwath Page 🇮🇳/🇬🇧 CW- Kono Suba @AshwathPage @DBSChronicles Well Its interesting that Bardock is getting a decent send off if this is his last appearance. But then again I feel that Goku should still get a chance for a face to face meetup with his late father and mother just so they can see how he is @DBSChronicles Well Its interesting that Bardock is getting a decent send off if this is his last appearance. But then again I feel that Goku should still get a chance for a face to face meetup with his late father and mother just so they can see how he is

Fans are also highly curious about how strong Bardock will prove to be. While Gas, in his original form, does not have impressive strength, it’s unknown how strong Goku’s father is within the canon material.

The OVA special only briefly shows Bardock fighting against even opponents, so the full grasp of his power is yet unknown.

Fans and leakers also speculate that this could be the last time Bardock is seen in Dragon Ball. If true, the most immediate impact from this is that he will not return to life via the Dragon Balls. Many fans had suspected the arc would end this way.

In summation

While a detailed spoiler information for Dragon Ball Super chapter 83 is still unavailable as of this writing, Gas versus Bardock is at least confirmed to be the issue’s focus. The exact details of the fight and how it ends in the latter’s victory remains to be seen, though it will almost certainly be engaging.

There are heavy rumors and speculation that this will be Bardock’s last appearance in the canon Dragon Ball story. If true, the entire issue will most likely focus on the fight in order to capitalize on his final appearance in the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Saman