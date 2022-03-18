After One Piece, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero indefinitely delayed due to Toei hack

Earlier last week, Toei Animation announced that their servers were hacked, delaying shows like One Piece and apparently the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film as well. The information was released earlier today, with Toei Animation apologizing for the delay to the highly anticipated film.

While One Piece was already scheduled to have a fairly spotty release pattern over the next few weeks, DBS: Super Hero was on schedule until the hack. This is extremely upsetting to fans, especially after the recent confirmation of Broly’s presence in the movie.

Follow along as this article breaks down Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero news and how the hack affects weekly anime such as One Piece.

Toei Animation server hack delays Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, similar to One Piece, other weekly anime

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero delay

As aforementioned, Toei Animation has announced that their recent server hack by an unknown third party has delayed Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The company has already announced delays for popular weekly anime such as One Piece. However, the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero delay was only announced earlier this morning.

As of right now, the delay is unfortunately indefinite, with no new release date announced alongside the delay. The film was reportedly proceeding as scheduled behind the scenes prior to the hack. As a result, fans are hoping that the delay isn’t terribly long.

The original release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was April 22, 2022. With news of the indefinite delay, it’s likely fans will see the movie in early to mid-May 2022 at the absolute earliest. However, no official new release date has been announced, so this is purely speculation.

Toei Animation revealed on Friday, March 11, that their servers were hacked by an unknown third party on Sunday, March 6. The hack resulted in a shutdown of some of the company’s systems, most likely relating to animation and production considering the weekly anime delays.

Every weekly anime announced to be affected by the hack seems to be delaying the release of new episodes by roughly a month. One Piece, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Delicious Party Precure, and Digimon: Ghost Game are all being affected.

DBS: Super Hero will likely be delayed by a similar length of time. Again, this is purely speculative, but the consistency of Toei’s weekly anime delay time frame would indicate as much.

In summation

While fans are certainly upset to hear that hit series and projects like One Piece and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have been delayed, the announced waits aren’t terribly long. It’s entirely likely the film’s delay will be less than a month, considering the staff themselves had announced things to be running smoothly prior to the hack.

The DBS: Super Hero film is one of the franchise’s most anticipated projects in recent memory. Likewise, One Piece was set to begin adapting the climax of the Onigashima Raid in the coming weeks. Both delays, unfortunately, are coming at pivotal points in both franchises' histories.

Be sure to keep up with all Toei Animation delays and general anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

