Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82: Will Broly fight Gas?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 left on quite the cliffhanger: Goku and Gas teleported off the planet while Jaco went on to continue their brawl. With Gas being able to follow Goku to different planets, fans have been trying to guess precisely who will be the next to get caught in the middle between these two titans.

As this is a fan theory and nothing has been confirmed yet, there has been a fair bit of speculation. In this article, we review what is known so far before we get into hype and theory.

Note: Significant manga spoilers for Dragon Ball Super below.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 release date, recap, and predictions

Release date

While there hasn't been any official announcement yet, it is expected that Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 will be released on March 21, 2022. Fans can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

Predictions

MrSenpai @MrSenpaiTV Chapter 82 prediction:

The return of Broly or Merus Chapter 82 prediction:The return of Broly or Merus https://t.co/zJakDf5zrH

With fans eager to see how the conflict between Goku and Gas wraps up, there have been plenty of theory and speculation as to how it concludes. Fueled by the Instant Transmission, both men pulled to Jaco's planet, and theories have abounded as to exactly which planet they'll eventually settle on to fight. One of the most likely ones is Vampa, home of the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly.

This widespread theory is not without merit, as Broly is billed to appear in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes film. As theories go, since the movie is set after the Granolah the Survivor arc, It makes sense that Broly may appear and beat Gas decisively in combat.

As seen in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, Broly has the ability to break through reality, and he gave a beating to Goku and Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue forms. So it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Then again, as some people have pointed out, Goku could arguably lead Gas to Frieza. That too may make some sense as Frieza and the Heeters are business partners and brokers for planets to conquer. Heeters aided in ravaging and rebuilding planet Cereal after all, leaving Granolah as the sole survivor. They also conspired to ditch the Frieza Force and overtake it, hence their wish on the Dragon Balls (so Gas could become the strongest fighter).

Animehunch @animehunch

#DragonBallSuper #Goku Fans speculate that Goku teleported off world to say, Vampa, Beerus' planet or Frieza's location at the end of DBS Chapter 81. But what If I told you he merely vanished to lure Gas out of the busy part of the street and not get innocent people involved? -> Fans speculate that Goku teleported off world to say, Vampa, Beerus' planet or Frieza's location at the end of DBS Chapter 81. But what If I told you he merely vanished to lure Gas out of the busy part of the street and not get innocent people involved? ->#DragonBallSuper #Goku https://t.co/A5Z9aguPRl

Then again, some say he will lead them to Beerus' planet. Considering Beerus and Whis haven't interfered thus far, it's doubtful that they'd butt in now. That would probably be too easy as well, to just off Gas with Beerus or Whis' assistance.

As for who will ultimately end up taking the Heeters out? Many are doubting that Broly will kill Gas, leaving that up for Frieza. Some think Granolah may heal and aid in ending the final fight. Whichever proves true, it will surely be a spectacle to behold.

Chapter 81 summary

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 saw Granolah and Gas' fight come to a very shocking and violent end. As Gas got out of his rage state and turned the gravity on Goku and Vegeta, Granolah tried to kill Elec for his mother's murder and the Cerealean's genocide. He ultimately wound up with his arms broken, and was healed by Monaito as Goku and Gas fought.

Even with Goku's Super Saiyan Blue abilities, Gas was able to power through and nearly drown the Earth-born Saiyan! After fighting on a train that Gas was able to manipulate, and dodging large spiked blocks, Goku grabbed Gas and they teleported to an unknown planet where Jaco was located.

After a few tense clashes, Goku and Gas teleported to yet another location. This left poor Jaco confused and saying he'd pretended not to see anything.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee