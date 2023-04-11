5 video games that must be adapted to silver screen after The Super Mario Bros. Movie success

Games have begun to cross mediums, thereby reaching a wide spectrum of audiences. The same can be evidenced by the success of the recently released The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While part of its success can be attributed to Mario’s worldwide appeal and popularity, it is a victory for games as a medium. After the success of The Last of Us on HBO, The Super Mario Bros. Movie exceeded fan expectations and put a dent in the notion that video game adaptations are more susceptible to failure.

This has sparked interest amongst fans to see their favorite video games get a chance to be adapted onto the silver screen and gain mass popularity.

Devil May Cry 5 and four other games that deserve a movie adaptation after The Super Mario Bros. Movie success

1) Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake is an astounding success and it not only sets a high bar for remakes but also sets a benchmark for the survival horror genre. The Dead Space series has proved its mettle and has wooed horror aficionados with its scares and top-notch atmosphere through three games in the franchise.

Dead Space Remake has the potential to uniquely blend sci-fi with horror elements akin to Aliens and take the audience on a journey brimming with tense moments and pulse-pounding action. Issac’s quest to repair the USG Ishimura and investigate the source of the creature infestation is bound to keep moviegoers intrigued until the very end.

2) Far Cry 3

Far Cry series is synonymous with commendable villains, remote exotic settings, and tons of explosive action. However, one cannot deny that its venerable blueprint was perfected in Far Cry 3. Vaas is etched onto the memories of the players and is one of the best antagonists in gaming history.

Far Cry 3 can work well as an action-adventure movie with Vaas as the main villain. Michael Mando must reprise the role of Vaas as one cannot imagine the character being portrayed by any other actor. Furthermore, he has amassed a decent fan following due to his stint as Nacho Vargo in Better Call Saul, which can bode well for the Far Cry 3 movie adaptation.

3) Horizon Zero Dawn

While Horizon Forbidden West is the most recent game in the series, its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, beautifully crafts a universe that can be expanded upon in movies. With the advent of Transformers movies, we know the potential of creating CGI animal robots is not only feasible but can be executed with finesse.

With Aloy at the helm, cinephiles will be able to relate to her struggles with identity in Horizon Zero Dawn and can simultaneously admire the visually pristine post-apocalyptic world. Horizon Zero Dawn features one of the most unique aesthetics in video games, marking a riveting blend of tribal and futuristic themes that can garner appreciation from mass audiences.

4) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo will be confident owing to its success with Mario’s movie adaptation. It would be ideal to see another Nintendo IP on the big screen. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a world waiting to be discovered along with Link, one of the most beloved characters in the games industry. The kingdom of Hyrule is also quite expansive and warrants a silver-screen adaptation.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be an excellent animated adaptation akin to Mario. While the game mostly thrives on exploration and ambiguous questlines, the quirky and adorable side characters and the quest to rescue the princess can serve as an endearing storyline with sufficient thrills.

5) Devil May Cry 5

After a lukewarm reception of the Devil May Cry reboot, Capcom focused on fan feedback and put the spotlight on the charming Dante we all know and love. Devil May Cry 5 portrays Dante as a seasoned demon hunter with his signature hairstyle and quips while engaging in combat.

While his charm alone can propel the movie adaptation to success, the world of Devil May Cry 5 is an intriguing and awe-inspiring rendition of otherworldly realms that can be a visual treat for cinephiles. The bombastic rock music combined with Dante’s stylish combos is bound to mesmerize on the silver screen.

There are tons of games apart from the aforementioned ones that can be adapted into movies. The resounding success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has paved the way for a bright future for video game adaptations, and one can only hope for more such robust movies based on games.

