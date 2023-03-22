Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC gets an official release date - Pre-order bonuses, platform, and more revealed

Horizon Forbidden West's upcoming story expansion, Burning Shores — which was announced during The Game Awards 2022 — has finally received an official release date. Moreover, Sony has revealed the platform this DLC will be available on, as well as the pre-order bonuses that players can claim if they pre-purchase it.

Much like Horizon Zero Dawn's Frozen Wilds expansion, Burning Shores will allow Horizon Forbidden West players to explore an entirely new region of the title's map. It will feature a fresh narrative set after the events of the base game, along with a host of terrifying mechanical beasts and a vast array of weapons.

The announcement of Burning Shores' April release date came with a brand new gameplay trailer, giving players a glimpse of a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. It also showed the machines that Aloy, the game's protagonist, will have to face during her journey. The trailer gives players a look at the pre-order bonuses as well, which include an exclusive outfit and a weapon.

The highly anticipated DLC for Horizon Forbidden West, Burning Shores is scheduled to be released exclusively for the PlayStation on April 19, 2023. While the base game is available on last-generation PS consoles, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, the expansion is very much exclusive to Sony's current-generation console hardware, the PlayStation 5.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is available for pre-purchase on the PlayStation Store, alongside pre-order bonuses including:

Blacktide Dye Outfit (available at the first dye merchant)

Blacktide Sharpshot Bow (available from the first merchant in the Burning Shores)

It should be noted that to access the Burning Shores DLC, players will need to first complete the main story in the base game. This is because the expansion's narrative takes place sometime after the events that concluded the final conflict against the Far Zenith. In Burning Shores, gamers will be able to explore a brand new region of the game's map, the volcanic ruins of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

Coming to PlayStation 5 on 19 April 2023.



While PlayStation and Guerrilla Games have been pretty coy about the DLC's premise and how the base game's events will tie into its narrative, the developers did state that they will be sharing more information regarding Burning Shores in the coming days. This may involve a dedicated State of Play event for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

