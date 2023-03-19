"To say he will be missed is a profound understatement": Bungie and Guerilla Games issue statements after Lance Reddick's death

Besides his on-screen acting prowess, Lance Reddick was also an iconic voice actor and was involved in many popular projects, including titles like Destiny 2 and the Horizon franchise. After his sudden demise, both studios took to social media to issue a statement mourning the loss of the prolific artist.

In Destiny 2, he played the role of Commander Zavala, the leader of the Titan Vanguard. In the Horizon franchise, he played Sylens, the main antagonist in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Both these characters have played an important role in shaping the narrative of the said titles.

Bungie and Guerilla Games mourn loss of iconic voice actor Lance Reddick

Lance Reddick had been playing the role of Commander Zavala since Destiny 1 and had been a part of all the major expansions in Destiny 2 until Lightfall. That said, Bungie took to Twitter to express their grief about his sudden passing:

"Lance Reddick was an iconic presence on screen, in Destiny, and most importantly, in person. His love for our community shined through in Commander Zavala, in his uncompromising dedication to his craft, and out of the radiating kindness that touched those around him."

With the Final Shape being the latest expansion in the current saga, who replaces him remains to be seen.

"To say he will be missed is a profound understatement, yet no less true."

Guerilla Games also expressed their heartfelt condolences through a post on Twitter. They said:

"Thank you, Lance Reddick, for everything you’ve brought to the character of Sylens, for sharing your infinite talent and wisdom with us, for your generous warmth and inimitable presence, and for your profound impact not just as part of our cast, but on our community.

Although he played the role of the antagonist in the Horizon franchise, fans loved him because he brought Sylens to life in his own way, adding more depth and personality to the character.

"We were deeply honored to work with you. You will be missed. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Rest in Peace, Lance."

Gamers and fans worldwide have also expressed sadness after Lance Reddick's death, indicating his impact on those who've interacted with the characters he played in the aforementioned titles.

Following the announcement of his demise, players have been gathering at the Tower in Destiny 2 to pay tribute to Commander Zavala by emoting beside him. While Lance may not be with us anymore, he will be immortalized in the form of his work and art for future generations to cherish.

