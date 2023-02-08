"Still plenty of ability design space": Bungie feels confident about their sixth subclass for Destiny 2 The Final Shape 

The recent showcase of Strand in Destiny 2 Lightfall has updated the community regarding various upcoming abilities and Aspects. Bungie also provided details on Fragments, which will be available across all three classes. Additionally, the company has been answering many questions regarding its upcoming subclasses and plans.

In a recent interview with PressStarAustralia, the company shed some light on Strand, synergizing Exotics, plans for The Final Shape expansion, and more. The Y7 expansion will conclude the saga of Light vs. Darkness, as players will get the last piece in the Darkness subclass.

Bungie is confident in making the Destiny 2 Y7 subclass within the next few months

Strand has been receiving mixed reactions solely because of the Titans' super ability. The tank-based class was shown only to punch enemies, which felt more bland compared to Warlocks and Hunters. However, Bungie explained that the super ability would allow players to bind enemies via a projectile.

Regarding the interview in question, upon being asked about Bungie's plans for subclasses in The Final Shape, Kevin Yanes stated:

I think we believe pretty heavily that there’s a considerable amount of design space available for us to consume and discover more of. In terms of what design space would be around for a new fantasy of subclass? That’s a hard question to answer.

Destiny 2's gameplay feature lead, Eric Smith, followed up Yanes' statement by saying:

I agree. There’s still plenty of ability design space in Destiny 2. Like I said earlier, for every ability idea we execute on we leave a ton of others on the cutting room floor. There are new emotional fantasies, new mechanics that aren’t necessarily causing and preventing damage. There’s all sorts of things that we we’d love to explore in the future.

Destiny 2 Strand subclass of Lightfall expansion in action (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 developers added that the entire concept of Strand was built around their fantasy revolving ropes and strings. Hence, many things are on the table regarding a brand-new subclass for Y7. Typically, many players in the community are already speculating on the sixth subclass, chipping in with ideas they would like to see in-game.

PressStartAustralia @PressStartAU Destiny 2: Lightfall Interview – Weaving A New Way to Play With Strand press-start.com.au/features/2023/… Destiny 2: Lightfall Interview – Weaving A New Way to Play With Strand press-start.com.au/features/2023/… https://t.co/v92oFZJApR

The introduction of Strand confirmed that Bungie's imagination of elements knows no bounds. The subclass' versatile nature allows any class to wield weapons of their choice, be it rope darts, dual swords, or even summoning entities.

Hence, with the Light portion of the Guardian's prowess already stacked with three elements, Bungie has infinite choices to implement in the Darkness subclass.

