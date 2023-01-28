How to obtain and use the Stasis Module in Dead Space remake

Dead Space is easily one of the most influential and important entries in the survival-horror genre of video games. The sci-fi horror game, originally released back in 2008, took the world by storm with its tense atmosphere and gratifying dismemberment mechanics, which very few horror games, to this day, can match, let alone surpass.

Isaac Clarke makes a return with a creative arsenal of makeshift engineering weapons and tools to give him a chance at surviving the Necromorph infestation on the USG Ishimura. Most of Isaac's offensive options include engineering tools (such as the plasma cutter) that have been modified to work as weapons, and a few other options that players can unlock organically through in-game progression.

One of the most important tools in Isaac's arsenal is the Stasis Module, which can either be used offensively or defensively, depending on the situation that the protagonist is currently in. Here's how you can unlock and use the Stasis Module in the Dead Space remake.

How to obtain the Stasis Module in the Dead Space remake

The Stasis Module is one of the most crucial combat tools, and as such, you can get it fairly early on. It can be found just outside the Central Room in the the game's very first chapter. Here's how you can easily obtain the Stasis Module:

Right after landing on the USG Ishimura, head towards the Central Room (you will be taken there as part of the story progression).

Once the cutscene conversation between Isaac and his team members ends, head outside the Central Room.

Head down the ramp outside the Central Room and you will see the Stasis Module on the ground, right next to a Stasis recharge point.

The Stasis can be recharged at designated Stasis recharge points that can be found throughout the USG Ishimura. Obviously, it goes without saying that you need to be careful with when and where to use Stasis, as it can be a lifesaver in certain situations, especially when you run out of ammunition.

What is the Stasis Module in Dead Space remake?

Despite a bulky appearance, the Necromorphs are extremely agile and are able to cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time. Being a survival-horror game, Dead Space relies heavily on ammo preservation and players must avoid unnecessary conflict whenever possible.

However, navigating through the narrow hallways of the USG Ishimura while trying to avoid the undead creatures can be a stressful affair. This is where the Stasis Module comes in handy. Stasis, a fictional technology in the Dead Space universe, allows the wielder to freeze their targets in time for a brief moment, giving them a short window of opportunity to either deal damage or escape from that enemy.

Due to how powerful this ability is, Stasis is fairly limited in nature, giving you only a few uses before the Stasis Module requires recharging. As such, you will need to be mindful of where and when to use Stasis, and not waste it on encounters that can be avoided by either killing the enemy or simply sneaking past them.

After the release of the highly anticipated 'next-gen' remake of the original Dead Space title, fans can set foot on the USG Ishimura and go toe-to-toe with its undead inhabitants once again. The Dead Space remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 sci-fi horror classic, with significant enhancements being made to the original title's gameplay and visuals.

Thanks to EA's proprietary Frostbite Engine, the remake features some truly breathtaking visuals coupled with a significant gameplay overhaul that brings it much closer to modern third-person survival-horror games. The Dead Space remake is now available on current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as Windows PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App).

