Dead Space remake Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Jan 27, 2023 02:06 PM IST
Dead Space remake Trophy guide (Image via Dead Space)

With the Dead Space remake finally releasing for all the major platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows, fans of the franchise are quite excited to try what the reboot has in store for them

Motive Studios and EA have previously promised that the reboot will be much more than the remaking of the original 2008 title.

There will be more emphasis on expanding some of the areas of the game that the original hardly touched upon while at the same time staying true to the core essence of the title.

Hence, while there is a lot of excitement about the game, there is also a fair bit of curiosity regarding some of the features that players will be able to enjoy. Many are wondering about the type of achievements and trophies that Dead Space will boast, and what it will take to Platinum the title.

Dead Space remake Trophy guide

Below is a list of all the trophies that you can unlock in the Dead Space remake

1) Dead Space Bronze Trophies:

Welcome Aboard

  • Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting

Lab Rat

  • Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty setting

All Systems Go

  • Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting

Cannon Fodder

  • Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty setting

True Believer

  • Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting

Greenhouse Effect

  • Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty setting

SOS

  • Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting

Strange Transmissions

  • Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty setting

Wreckage

  • Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting

Keeper of the Faith

  • Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty setting

Betrayed

  • Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting

Full Arsenal

  • Own every weapon in the game

Autofire

  • Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle

Live with the Hot Ones

  • Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower

A Cut Above

  • Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper

Pusher

  • Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun

Eviscerator

  • Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun

Full Contact

  • Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam

Pack Rat

  • Place 25 items in Storage

Story Teller

  • Collect 75 Logs

Legend Teller

  • Collect 150 Logs

Merchant

  • Collect all Schematics

Marksman

  • Dismember 50 Limbs

Surgeon

  • Dismember 500 Limbs

Wishbone

  • Rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis

Raise the Stakes

  • Pin an enemy

Freeze

  • Use Stasis on 50 enemies

Backbreaker

  • Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack

Front Toward Enemy

  • Survive the Shooting Gallery

There’s Always Peng!

  • Find the Peng Treasure

Brute Force

  • Kill a Brute

Exterminator

  • Kill the Leviathan

Get Off My Ship!

  • Kill the Leviathan Remnant

Mindless Prey

  • Kill the Hive Mind

Marked

  • Pick up a Marker fragment for the first time
2) Dead Space Silver Trophies

Exodus

  • Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty setting

One Gun

  • Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter

Full Clearance

  • Create the Master Security Override

Z-Baller

  • Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball

Final Regeneration

  • Discover the Hunter’s origins

Whole Again

  • Pursue Nicole’s investigation

Set a Benchmark

  • Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above

Trusted Contractor

  • Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty mode

Built To Order

  • Install every weapon upgrade

Reunion

  • See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode

3) Dead Space Gold Trophies

Maxed Out

  • Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment

Untouchable

  • Complete the game in Impossible Mode

4) Dead Space Platinum Trophy

Concordance Officer

  • Collect all Trophies

