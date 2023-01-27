Dead Space remake Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

With the Dead Space remake finally releasing for all the major platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows, fans of the franchise are quite excited to try what the reboot has in store for them
Motive Studios and EA have previously promised that the reboot will be much more than the remaking of the original 2008 title.
There will be more emphasis on expanding some of the areas of the game that the original hardly touched upon while at the same time staying true to the core essence of the title.
Hence, while there is a lot of excitement about the game, there is also a fair bit of curiosity regarding some of the features that players will be able to enjoy. Many are wondering about the type of achievements and trophies that Dead Space will boast, and what it will take to Platinum the title.
Dead Space remake Trophy guide
Below is a list of all the trophies that you can unlock in the Dead Space remake
1) Dead Space Bronze Trophies:
Welcome Aboard
- Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting
Lab Rat
- Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty setting
All Systems Go
- Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting
Cannon Fodder
- Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty setting
True Believer
- Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting
Greenhouse Effect
- Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty setting
SOS
- Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting
Strange Transmissions
- Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty setting
Wreckage
- Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting
Keeper of the Faith
- Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty setting
Betrayed
- Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting
Full Arsenal
- Own every weapon in the game
Autofire
- Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle
Live with the Hot Ones
- Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower
A Cut Above
- Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper
Pusher
- Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun
Eviscerator
- Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun
Full Contact
- Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam
Pack Rat
- Place 25 items in Storage
Story Teller
- Collect 75 Logs
Legend Teller
- Collect 150 Logs
Merchant
- Collect all Schematics
Marksman
- Dismember 50 Limbs
Surgeon
- Dismember 500 Limbs
Wishbone
- Rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis
Raise the Stakes
- Pin an enemy
Freeze
- Use Stasis on 50 enemies
Backbreaker
- Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack
Front Toward Enemy
- Survive the Shooting Gallery
There’s Always Peng!
- Find the Peng Treasure
Brute Force
- Kill a Brute
Exterminator
- Kill the Leviathan
Get Off My Ship!
- Kill the Leviathan Remnant
Mindless Prey
- Kill the Hive Mind
Marked
- Pick up a Marker fragment for the first time
2) Dead Space Silver Trophies
Exodus
- Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty setting
One Gun
- Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter
Full Clearance
- Create the Master Security Override
Z-Baller
- Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball
Final Regeneration
- Discover the Hunter’s origins
Whole Again
- Pursue Nicole’s investigation
Set a Benchmark
- Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above
Trusted Contractor
- Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty mode
Built To Order
- Install every weapon upgrade
Reunion
- See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode
3) Dead Space Gold Trophies
Maxed Out
- Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment
Untouchable
- Complete the game in Impossible Mode
4) Dead Space Platinum Trophy
Concordance Officer
- Collect all Trophies