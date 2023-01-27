Dead Space remake Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

With the Dead Space remake finally releasing for all the major platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows, fans of the franchise are quite excited to try what the reboot has in store for them

Motive Studios and EA have previously promised that the reboot will be much more than the remaking of the original 2008 title.

PlayStation @PlayStation Get your RIG ready - Dead Space launches Jan 27... Get your RIG ready - Dead Space launches Jan 27... https://t.co/5OFjbdk0uJ

There will be more emphasis on expanding some of the areas of the game that the original hardly touched upon while at the same time staying true to the core essence of the title.

Hence, while there is a lot of excitement about the game, there is also a fair bit of curiosity regarding some of the features that players will be able to enjoy. Many are wondering about the type of achievements and trophies that Dead Space will boast, and what it will take to Platinum the title.

Dead Space remake Trophy guide

Below is a list of all the trophies that you can unlock in the Dead Space remake

1) Dead Space Bronze Trophies:

Welcome Aboard

Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting

Lab Rat

Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty setting

All Systems Go

Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting

Cannon Fodder

Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty setting

True Believer

Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting

Greenhouse Effect

Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty setting

SOS

Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting

Strange Transmissions

Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty setting

Wreckage

Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting

Keeper of the Faith

Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty setting

Betrayed

Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting

Full Arsenal

Own every weapon in the game

Autofire

Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle

Live with the Hot Ones

Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower

A Cut Above

Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper

Pusher

Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun

Eviscerator

Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun

Full Contact

Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam

Pack Rat

Place 25 items in Storage

Story Teller

Collect 75 Logs

Legend Teller

Collect 150 Logs

Merchant

Collect all Schematics

Marksman

Dismember 50 Limbs

Surgeon

Dismember 500 Limbs

Wishbone

Rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis

Raise the Stakes

Pin an enemy

Freeze

Use Stasis on 50 enemies

Backbreaker

Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack

Front Toward Enemy

Survive the Shooting Gallery

There’s Always Peng!

Find the Peng Treasure

Brute Force

Kill a Brute

Exterminator

Kill the Leviathan

Get Off My Ship!

Kill the Leviathan Remnant

Mindless Prey

Kill the Hive Mind

Marked

Pick up a Marker fragment for the first time

2) Dead Space Silver Trophies

Exodus

Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty setting

One Gun

Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter

Full Clearance

Create the Master Security Override

Z-Baller

Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball

Final Regeneration

Discover the Hunter’s origins

Whole Again

Pursue Nicole’s investigation

Set a Benchmark

Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above

Trusted Contractor

Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty mode

Built To Order

Install every weapon upgrade

Reunion

See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode

3) Dead Space Gold Trophies

Maxed Out

Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment

Untouchable

Complete the game in Impossible Mode

4) Dead Space Platinum Trophy

Concordance Officer

Collect all Trophies

Poll : 0 votes