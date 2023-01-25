Who is the main character in Dead Space remake? Protagonist's backstory explained

The Dead Space remake's upcoming release has fans excited for what's to come. In this remake of the 2008 original, players will revisit the ill-fated USG Ishimura and relive the alien horrors that occurred there.

This brand-new retelling of the acclaimed survival horror tale is one not everyone would be familiar with, especially those who never played the original. This article takes a look at the star of the show: protagonist Isaac Clarke.

Step into the alien curb-stomping boots of Isaac Clarke in Dead Space Remake

The Dead Space series is set in a universe where denizens of Earth have fled to space after the planet was sucked dry of its resources. With the vastness of space at humanity's disposal, various corporations explore the deep dark depths for new discoveries.

Isaac Clarke was born on June 5, 2465, to Poul and Octavia Clarke. His father was also a renowned ship architect employed by the Galactic Union Merchant Marine Corp. Meanwhile, his mother, who suffered from mental illness, found solace in a cult known as the Church of Unitology.

Taking after his father, young Isaac went on to become a mechanical engineer, aspiring to take to the skies in the academic realm. Unfortunately, his plans got foiled after his mother, who became a devout Unitologist, sold every precious asset towards the church's cause, leaving her son having to settle for lesser education. This leaves a bad taste in Isaac's mouth, eventually becoming the cause for his disdain towards the church.

Fast forward to the events of the first Dead Space, Isaac is part of the Merchants Marine division of the Concordance Extraction Corporation. The CEC is an organization tasked with creating ships that can quite literally crack open planets to mine them for resources.

While rising up the ranks, he also meets his girlfriend, Nicole Brennan, who works on the USG Ishimura, designated to mine the planet Aegis VII.

Isaac, now working on the USG Kellion as part of an emergency response team, strives to unearth the cause of a distress signal from the massive freighter where his girlfriend has been stationed. After crashing down on the Ishimura alongside a professional team, he learns that the spaceship has been hijacked by violent aliens called the Necromorphs.

With a vast majority of the Ishimura's crew dead and turned into Necromorphs, the team must make their way through the ship's cramped hallways and creepy corridors while contending with the nasty horrors that lurk within.

It turns out that the cause of this infestation was the Marker, an extraterrestrial object brought on board by the Unitologists. This curious object induces hallucinations in those around it. It is also responsible for transforming the corpses into the ghastly, blood-thirsty creatures.

Isaac Clarke is one of the most renowned video game characters out there. Tasked with braving the depths of the Necromorph-infested Ishimura, the only motivation he has is the thought of his girlfriend. His mostly unwavering confidence and steadfast nature make him the right man for the job.

This means Dead Space is more than just a terrifying romp for players to indulge in, especially since Isaac will be voiced in the remake instead of being a silent protagonist.

On that note, while the game is a remake, boasting most of the same content as the original, there will be a handful of deviations and adjustments. These include the gameplay, narrative, character arcs, and more.

Players will relive all this when the Dead Space remake arrives on January 27, 2023. The game is scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

