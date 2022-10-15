Dead Space gets extended gameplay reveal, sci-fi horror elements, and more

With Dead Space widely lauded as a sci-fi horror gaming masterpiece, fans are anxious to see how its remake will look early next year. Dark hallways, body horror, and atmospheric terror were just a few of the notable elements in the iconic game.

That said, developers have released an eight-minute gameplay video of the Dead Space remake. It provides a good peek at the finished product and shows how EA's Motive Studio has blended new and old elements.

The gameplay teaser was packed with unrevealed elements, whilst also demonstrating why this classic deserves an overhaul on powerful next-generation gaming systems.

A superb combination of sci-fi horror and action in the 8-minute gameplay video of Dead Space remake

The new video features Isaac, who investigates the plagued USG Ishimura. He tries to reach its engineering deck and steal its engines. The action began on Ishimura's hanger, which has significantly expanded from the original and is now accessible to players using zero-g.

Some environmental alterations have been made to improve the mood, while others were necessary to demonstrate how the Ishimura is a continuous, interconnected ship. In fact, players are no longer obliged to use the trams for exploration.

Interactively constructed from varying extents of systematic occurrences, one may experience a whole different Dead Space experience. These scenes are constructed using unique opponents, background scenery, and lighting.

The video displayed a scene in which Isaac had to move through the ship's machine shop to reach the refueling station. Here, a necromorph that descends from above serves as an illustration of a planned shock. For those familiar with the original game, many of these features will be well-known.

The game's tutorial advanced yet again, this time to a scene where Isaac had to devise a way to enter the fuel management office and access the power systems running the refueling station.

The decontamination chamber on the Ishimura served as the next stop for EA Motive. The location steered into a demonstration of how the company has employed "new tech" to "crank up the stress."

EA then discusses the new techniques it has employed, such as light, space debris, and motion elements, to produce a more spectacular yet frightening setting. The increased zero-g environment also affects gameplay, as EA notes that it is now more difficult to keep track of approaching necromorphs, warranting greater spatial awareness.

In addition to discussing Isaac's new voice, the gameplay video reveals that EA has given Dead Space fans additional varied looks to help them feel like members of Ishimura's crew.

